A man has been jailed for 10 years after forcing a woman into a car in east London and raping her as police continue to search for his accomplice.Goerge Stoiean, 27, pleaded guilty to raping the woman last month and was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday.In the early hours of 25 November, 2020, Stoeian’s accomplice forced the woman into a car on Ilford High Road. Stoiean then drove a short distance before raping her in the car. Police have not yet found the passenger.The woman, who is in her 20s, was held down and repeatedly punched, leaving her...