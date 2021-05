“France is at the heart of our transatlantic Alliance, with highly skilled troops, cutting-edge capabilities across the whole spectrum of deterrence and defence, and significant defence investment, spending 2% of GDP,” said the Secretary General. Mr Stoltenberg thanked President Macron for France’s contributions to NATO deployments, including troops in the Alliance’s defensive multinational battlegroup in Estonia, and jets as part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing, and significant defence investment. He also paid tribute to France’s role in the fight against terrorism, including in the Sahel, and France’s role in strengthening the NATO-EU partnership.