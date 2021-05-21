New Honor Roll monument honoring World War II veterans added to Dublin's Grounds of Remembrance
An edifice dedicated to Dublin and Washington Township veterans of World War II has been installed at the Grounds of Remembrance at Dublin Veterans Park, 77 N. High St. The new Washington Township and Dublin High School Honor Roll is the fourth iteration of an original monument bearing the names of local farmers and other residents who served in World War II, said Tom Holton, president of the Dublin Historical Society.www.thisweeknews.com