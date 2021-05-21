newsbreak-logo
Dublin, OH

New Honor Roll monument honoring World War II veterans added to Dublin's Grounds of Remembrance

Dublin Villager
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn edifice dedicated to Dublin and Washington Township veterans of World War II has been installed at the Grounds of Remembrance at Dublin Veterans Park, 77 N. High St. The new Washington Township and Dublin High School Honor Roll is the fourth iteration of an original monument bearing the names of local farmers and other residents who served in World War II, said Tom Holton, president of the Dublin Historical Society.

