The global South embodies a rich panorama of cultures and identities, and its stories are often vibrant, rebellious, and steeped in a troubled colonialist history. They’re also largely missing from the art historical canon, as artists from Europe and North America have been consecrated while those hailing from and disseminating culture from South America and the Caribbean have been left behind. Once regionalized and marginalized into exclusion, work by Latinx artists is slowly making its way into the country’s most venerated institutions, and El Museo del Barrio’s triennial exhibition “Estamos Bien: La Trienal 20/21”—a large-scale survey of work by over 25 artists working across the United States and the Caribbean—is bent on carving out Latinx art’s place in the light.