newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Flowers snags sustainability award

By Eric Schroeder
bakingbusiness.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOMASVILLE, GA. — The US Department of Energy, through its Better Plants Program, has recognized Flowers Foods, Inc. with a 2021 Better Project Award for the successful conversion of the company’s baking plant in Lynchburg, Va., into an energy-efficient, organic bakery producing Dave’s Killer Bread. The annual award recognizes companies for outstanding accomplishments in implementing industrial energy, water, and waste projects at individual facilities.

www.bakingbusiness.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainability#Us Department Of Energy#Flowers And Plants#Water Projects#Waste Water#Industrial Waste#Thomasville#Ga#Better Plants Program#Flowers Foods Inc#Dave S Killer Bread#Flowers Foods#Better Plants Summit#Doe#Waste Projects#Annual Energy#Industrial Energy#Organic Bakery#Dual Cooling Towers#Gas Fired Boilers
Related
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Serving a purpose — Imagine Thomasville kicks-off Project Purpose

THOMASVILLE — Applications are now open for Project Purpose, a program originally designed for graduating high school seniors interested in beginning a career and pursuing advanced training while working. Due to the high demand for employees this year, the application will be available to anyone looking to re-enter the workforce.
Georgia StateThomasville Times-Enterprise

Tall Timbers receives Converse Georgia grant to purchase Birdsong conservation easement

THOMASVILLE — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has announced the selection of the 2020-2021 Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program “Conserve Georgia” grants for conservation and outdoor recreation projects. Tall Timbers will receive more than $600,000 to purchase a 444-acre conservation easement on Birdsong Nature Center in Grady County, the second...
Georgia StateHigh Plains Journal

Georgia feeder cattle sale results

The Georgia Weekly Livestock Auction Summary reported receipts of 5,575 head selling a week ago, 8,141 head trading April 12 and 4,113 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia. Compared to a week ago, feeder classes were selling mostly $2 to $4...
Thomasville, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

City of Thomasville gets DOT beautification grant

THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville was recently awarded a Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council Grant of $37,200 from the Georgia Department of Transportation to support roadside enhancement and beautification projects along state routes in Georgia. The REBC Grant Program, formerly GATEway Grant Program, is funded through contributory value fees paid by outdoor advertising companies to GDOT for vegetation removal around outdoor advertising signs.
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

SRTC vet tech students recognized at pinning ceremony

Four students were recognized at a Veterinary Technology pinning ceremony held at Southern Regional Technical College’s (SRTC) Thomasville Campus. These students completed two semesters of prerequisite coursework as well as multiple semesters of rigorous occupational coursework, including a series of clinical rotations at local animal hospitals. The graduates honored were...
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

TCCHS CFA Leader Academy donates $2,700 to local shelter

THOMASVILLE — Rain, wind, and a severe weather watch could not dampen the spirits of or cancel a youth-led service initiative over Thomas County Schools’ spring break. Thomas County Central High School Chick-fil-A Leader Academy completed its annual IMPACT project Saturday, April 10, a special barbecue picnic and hayride to raise funds for a local nonprofit shelter.