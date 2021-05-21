Flowers snags sustainability award
THOMASVILLE, GA. — The US Department of Energy, through its Better Plants Program, has recognized Flowers Foods, Inc. with a 2021 Better Project Award for the successful conversion of the company’s baking plant in Lynchburg, Va., into an energy-efficient, organic bakery producing Dave’s Killer Bread. The annual award recognizes companies for outstanding accomplishments in implementing industrial energy, water, and waste projects at individual facilities.www.bakingbusiness.com