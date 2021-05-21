Harry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'
Is the truth out there? Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is weighing in. Reid wrote an article for The New York Times on Friday discussing how he became "increasingly interested in UFOs," something he says his staff warned him not to "engage" with publicly. Despite their warnings, the former Nevada senator, as he recounts, helped secure funding for the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, a Pentagon program to investigate UFO reports.theweek.com