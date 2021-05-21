Harry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'

A pillar of progressive foreign policy has always been searching for oppressed victims. That is not inherently a problem. The world is full of such people. I grew up in Iran. But I have always found American progressives' search for victims both misguided and condescending. Discussing Iran, they always point the finger at the behavior of the United States. Iran's sponsorship of terrorism? It is because of U.S. sanctions. Killing American troops? It is because of the U.S. invasion of Iraq. The 1979 hostage-taking? It is because of the ousting of Mohammed Mossaddeq in 1953. It is never Iran's fault, always America's. They are simply reacting to our aggressions.