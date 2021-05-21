newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Harry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'

Posted by 
TheWeek
TheWeek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Is the truth out there? Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is weighing in. Reid wrote an article for The New York Times on Friday discussing how he became "increasingly interested in UFOs," something he says his staff warned him not to "engage" with publicly. Despite their warnings, the former Nevada senator, as he recounts, helped secure funding for the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, a Pentagon program to investigate UFO reports.

theweek.com
View All 74 Commentsarrow_down
TheWeek

TheWeek

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Nevada State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Area 51#Ufos#Earth Science#Close Encounters#The New York Times#Pentagon#American#Democratic#Air Force#The Air Force#Fascinating Things#Ufo Reports#Frank Discussion#Truth#Senators#Majority Leader#Technical Advancement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFO
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Science
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheWeek

Why Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

It's been quite a week for media ethics. Emily Wilder, a recently-hired news associate for the Associated Press, was unceremoniously fired after conservative media and activist groups whipped up an outrage mob over her pro-Palestinian activism while she was in college. The reason was supposedly that she had violated the AP's social media policy while doing her job, though her bosses reportedly would not tell her which posts had done so.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheWeek

10 things you need to know today: May 20, 2021

The House on Wednesday passed a bipartisan proposal seeking to create an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack against the Capitol by a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters. The plan calls for Democratic and Republican leaders to appoint five members each on the 10-person commission. Both sides would have subpoena power. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) opposed the plan, but 35 Republicans joined Democrats in the 252-175 vote. The bill faces bigger hurdles in the Senate. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) came out against it on Wednesday, calling it "slanted and unbalanced." The panel would be modeled on the 9/11 Commission, whose chairs, former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean, a Republican, and former Rep. Lee Hamilton, a Democrat, support the bill. [CNBC, The Washington Post]
New York City, NYPosted by
TheWeek

The COVID lab-leak debate is asking the wrong question

Did the novel coronavirus escape from a Chinese lab? Was the wet market theory of COVID-19's origin always wrong? Is this whole pandemic the result of an accident — a tipped vial, a contaminated glove, some small oversight or carelessness or confusion?. Hell if I know. I'm not a virologist....
New York City, NYPosted by
TheWeek

Late night hosts denude the GOP's Jan. 6 historical revisionism, attempts to 'All Riots Matter' the commission

"It's been a little over five months since a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, took over the floor of the Senate, and passed a law giving tax breaks to incels," Trevor Noah joked on Wednesday's Daily Show. "The FBI is still tracking down the rioters," and those already caught "are working on staying out of prison." He focused on the "novel" and "inflammatory" all-the-rioters-are-morons defense from "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's lawyer.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheWeek

House Democrats 'barely' passed their $1.9 billion Capitol security bill after 'eleventh-hour drama'

In a narrow 213-212 vote on Thursday, the House "barely" passed the Democrat-led, $1.9 billion bill meant to reinforce Capitol security in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The bill's razor-thin passage emphasizes just how small of a foothold Democrats really have in the House, particularly after losing day-of support from progressives in what Politico called "eleventh-hour drama.”
ImmigrationPosted by
TheWeek

DHS terminating contracts with detention facilities accused of mistreating immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday it is terminating contracts with two detention facilities that stand accused of abusing immigrants. The facilities are the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, and the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Several women at the Irwin County Detention Center, a privately-run facility, have accused a doctor there of forcing them to undergo unnecessary gynecological procedures in dirty conditions, an accusation the physician denies. The Bristol County Sheriff's Office operates the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center, and the facility has been accused of not taking proper precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 and excessive use of force.
Violent CrimesPosted by
TheWeek

Israel and Hamas have reached a cease-fire. Now what?

A "mutual and simultaneous" cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was confirmed late Thursday, per Reuters, after 11 days of violence in the Gaza Strip that left as many as 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead. The "truce" will reportedly take effect on Friday at 2 a.m. local time (7 p.m. ET), per NBC News.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheWeek

Wake up, Democrats!

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case involving Mississippi's 2018 ban on abortions after 15 weeks, setting the stage for a potentially far-reaching and disruptive change in the existing constitutional framework just months before the midterm elections. The decision to hear this case, about a law that is incontestably unconstitutional, is an ominous signal about the future of reproductive rights, and should serve as a wake-up call for complacent Democrats who have decided to just move on from the GOP's cynical, norm-busting takeover of the Supreme Court.
Middle EastPosted by
TheWeek

What the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflict

A pillar of progressive foreign policy has always been searching for oppressed victims. That is not inherently a problem. The world is full of such people. I grew up in Iran. But I have always found American progressives' search for victims both misguided and condescending. Discussing Iran, they always point the finger at the behavior of the United States. Iran's sponsorship of terrorism? It is because of U.S. sanctions. Killing American troops? It is because of the U.S. invasion of Iraq. The 1979 hostage-taking? It is because of the ousting of Mohammed Mossaddeq in 1953. It is never Iran's fault, always America's. They are simply reacting to our aggressions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheWeek

The Bidens reportedly privately had expletive-laden responses to Kamala Harris' debate blindside

The infamous 2019 Democratic primary debate exchange in which Vice President Kamala Harris went after President Biden for his past position on federally-mandated school desegregation busing feels like ancient history, now that the two appear to enjoy a genuinely positive working relationship. But an excerpt, published Tuesday by Politico, from the forthcoming book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump by The Atlantic's Edward-Isaac Dovere suggests the on-stage back-and-forth really was a big deal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheWeek

Capitol Police officers reportedly write anonymous letter expressing 'profound disappointment' at GOP opposition to Jan. 6 commission

Members of the Capitol Police on Wednesday reportedly sent an anonymous letter to members of Congress expressing their "profound disappointment" with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for not supporting House Democrats' proposal for a Jan. 6 commission. Capitol Police officers, of course, were in the middle of the worst of the riot that day, tasked with protecting lawmakers as the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.
New York City, NYMissoulian

Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani say a covert warrant that prosecutors obtained for his Apple iCloud account in November 2019 and a raid last month by agents who seized his electronic devices show they are treating him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist than a personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump.