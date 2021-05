CARY, N.C. - The Texas A&M women's soccer team was making its eighth Elite Eight appearance in school history on Sunday against No. 2 national seed North Carolina. The No. 7 national-seeded Aggies were looking to make their second-ever Final Four showing but fell to the Tar Heels, 1-0. The Maroon and White actually outplayed North Carolina in the first half with freshman Barbara Olivieri having a pair of very good opportunities for goals. However, she could not quite take advantage and then the Tar Heels were able to score just before half to pick up the lead and take the momentum.