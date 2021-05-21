The Unique Butter The Pioneer Woman Uses For Perfect Steak

Ina Garten really is just like us. No, seriously. Garten is everyone's favorite celebrity home cook who creates such incredible dishes and ingredients — did anyone say DIY vanilla extract as a holiday gift? You would never guess that the one-time White House administration worker is a self-taught cook. Per Eating Well, the host of Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa" taught herself to cook by working her way through Julia Child's cookbooks. On an episode of "Radio Cherry Bombe," Garten shared that her mom didn't really let her cook at home. So Garten did the next best thing when she was older: "I got Julia Child's 'Mastering the Art of French Cooking' and really started working my way through those two volumes. I was 'Julie & Julia.' ... It's funny. Some people have told me that I'm their Julia Child for 'Julie & Julia,' which is really flattering."