Game Informer published a new gameplay from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The video shows gameplay starring the new female protagonist of the series. We're only a month away from the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Meanwhile, Game Informer has shared another gameplay from Insomniac Games' work. The video with commentary from the editors shows gameplay fragments from the perspective of Rivet, the new heroine of the series revealed in April, presenting her abilities and the enemies that will stand in her way. You can watch the footage below.