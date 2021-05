Two or three years later than she was due for it, Billie Eilish will embark on her first arena- and stadium-headlining tour in early 2022. The 19-year-old Los Angeles bedroom-pop singer — who took home many of the top Grammy Awards the past two years and is right up there with Taylor Swift as the biggest pop star at the moment — announced 50 dates across North America and Europe starting Feb. 3 in New Orleans.