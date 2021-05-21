TaqueRio Taco Bar Dishes up Fusion Favorites in Yonkers
Located in the former Café Hudson space, the Westchester eatery specializes in inventive, fusion-inspired tacos with riverside views. Fairly impossible to think of Yonkers riverfront dining without mentally swooning over the location, hip vibe, and eclectic menu of long-standing Dolphin Restaurant, the always warm and welcoming Rugova family has upped the downtown ante with the new TaqueRio Taco Bar in the spot where its Café Hudson once stood.westchestermagazine.com