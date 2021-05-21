newsbreak-logo
This weekend’s open houses: May 21, 2021

By Sponsor
tysonsreporter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the market to buy a house in the Tysons, McLean and Vienna areas, you’ve got options to explore. According to Homesnap, there are 121 homes for sale, with a median list price of $463,750. Here are a few open houses taking place this weekend:. 4 BD/4.5 BA...

www.tysonsreporter.com
Related
Vienna, VAtysonsreporter.com

Neighborhood Expert: Best Places for Kids’ Haircuts in Vienna

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. As a mom of boys, a consistent and reliable barbershop seems to be...
Herndon, VArestonnow.com

Repairs now complete on 74-year-old Sugarland Run Bridge in Herndon

Repairs and rehabilitation is now complete on the 74-year-old Sugarland Run Bridge in Herndon. Construction began last September on the westbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) portion of the bridge, which resulted in several lane closures on weekends and overnights in October. The project was completed last month. The work included...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StateCommercial Observer

Driftwood Capital Acquires Hyatt Regency Fairfax Hotel in Virginia

Driftwood Capital, a Miami-based real estate investment company, has acquired the Hyatt Regency Fairfax, a 316-key hotel in Fairfax, Va., and will rebrand the property as a Hilton to be managed by Driftwood Hospitality Management. A joint venture between Songy Highroads and the Carlyle Group, which refinanced the property in...
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Vienna, VAInside Nova

Vienna Council lukewarm on commercial-market advice

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Vienna’s commercial market continues to perform well in its unique niche, but might be enhanced with more diverse housing, right-sized retail, additional Class A office space and perhaps a boutique hotel, consultants told the Vienna Town Council at a May 10 work session.
Tysons, VAtysonsreporter.com

Here are the top Tysons Reporter stories of the week

The weekend is almost here. Before you start embracing a mask-free life (if you’re fully vaccinated) or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit recent news from the Tysons area that you might’ve missed. These were the most-read stories on Tysons Reporter this week:. Ideas for stories we...
Fairfax County, VAtysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

Tysons Partnership Considers BID — The Tysons Partnership could become a business improvement district that would impose a tax to help fund its efforts to implement Fairfax County’s Tysons Comprehensive Plan. The district would be a first for the county, similar to what Arlington has around Amazon HQ2, but a majority of property owners would have to approve the tax. [Washington Business Journal]
Tysons, VAtysonsreporter.com

Pop-up hotel partners with The Boro to make presence permanent

Residents of The Boro’s Rise and Bolden Apartments will soon be treated to the luxuries of a hotel to go with the units’ $5,500-per-month price tag. Pop-up hotel operator WhyHotel announced this morning (Tuesday) that it has formed a partnership with The Meridian Group, the real estate company that owns and manages The Boro, to introduce a “hospitality-infused apartment living concept” to the Tysons development.
Mclean, VArebusinessonline.com

KLNB Arranges Sale of 89,625 SF Chesterbrook Shopping Center in McLean, Virginia

MCLEAN, VA. — KLNB has arranged the sale of Chesterbrook Shopping Center in McLean. Located at 6244 Old Dominion Drive, Chesterbrook Shopping Center has been anchored by Safeway since 1965. Additional tenants at the 89,625-square-foot shopping center include Walgreens, a Starbucks Coffee pad and Mylo’s Grill. The sales price was $32.1 million.
Fairfax, VAfairfaxcounty.gov

Camp Fairfax

This full-day program for rising 1st through 7th graders features exciting opportunities in outdoor adventures, performing arts, sports and recreation, visual arts, science, technology, engineering and math exploration, and much more! Current health and safety guidelines will be implemented. Breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack are provided. Download our flyer for more information.
Vienna, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1008 Cottage Street SW

MOVE-IN READY! Welcome home to 1008 Cottage St SW in Vienna, VA. The main level boasts 10' ceilings, 8' doors and openings, and hardwoods throughout. Open concept kitchen/living/dining area, and large library/study with french doors. A stunning kitchen design includes a complete stainless steel KitchenAid appliance package, ample cabinetry to the ceiling, floating shelves, and hidden pantry. A large gas fireplace with a split stone surround, thick mantel, and coffered ceiling rounds out the living room. A grand dining space with tray ceiling, deck with built-in gas line, a functional mudroom, and oversized 2 car garage with 18+GG door.The upper level is complete with four bedrooms with walk-in closets and full private bathrooms. The master bedroom boasts a tray ceiling, giant ceiling fan, and walk-in closets. A jaw-dropping master bath with a rain shower head, free-standing tub with faucet, wired for TV/internet, double vanity, and shiplap throughout the main area. Laundry room has high-capacity washer and dryer with a sink.The lower level is fully finished and has tons of natural light, a kitchenette with floating shelves, stainless steel french-door refrigerator, and dishwasher. A large recreation/media room with an additional bedroom, full bath with double vanity, and private access from the bedroom. LVP floor throughout the lower level that matches the hardwoods in the rest of the house. Second laundry has a high-capacity washer and dryer with a sink.Additional features include 2+G- stair treads, crown molding, 2+G6 exterior walls, hot water recirculation system, and above-code insulation. Solid wood doors, ceiling fans, and dimmable LED lights, and Smart features throughout. Just minutes from the bustling Maple Ave in Vienna, VA, with a great selection of restaurants and shopping to suit everyone's needs. Easy access to 495 and 66. Construction is now complete. Please disregard CDOM, the house was under construction.
Fairfax County, VAalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Officials Investigating River Farm Sale by AHS

Standing in front of River Farm Wednesday, local and state officials aired their concerns at a news conference about the sale of River Farm by the American Horticultural Society, which makes its headquarters there. In the fall of 2020, River Farm was put on the market by the board of...