Lies of P - Story Trailer

In March 2019, Marvelous announced that it has licensed the Story of Seasons (Bokujou Monogatari) brand to Tencent for a mobile game. Tencent would be handling development, distribution, and operation of said mobile game. Over the weekend, Tencent’s NExT Studios revealed the first trailer for Story of Seasons Mobile. The trailer showcases a lot of the usual scenes leading into a Story of Seasons experience including farming, cutting down trees, fishing, caring for livestock, and more. Going by the trailer, it looks really good and feels like it blends a bit of the aesthetic seen in Pokemon with what you’d want in a Story of Seasons game. The game has been in development since 2019. Check out the official website here. Watch the first trailer for Story of Seasons Mobile from Tencent’s NExT Studios (via Gematsu and Niko Partners’ Daniel Ahmad) below: