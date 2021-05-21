newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lies of P - Story Trailer

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Lies of P, a brand new Souls-like Action RPG inspired by the classic Italian novel from Carlo Collodi. Built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 4 for PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series S/X systems, Lies of P tells the story of Pinocchio as you’ve never seen it before. As Pinocchio himself, you must navigate through a dark Belle Epoque world where all of humanity is lost. The once beautiful city of Krat has become a living hell, and you must find the famed Mr. Geppetto to unravel the mystery.

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souls#Italian#Unreal Engine 4#Belle Epoque#Trailer#Humanity#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
MoviesPopculture

'A Quiet Place Part II' Teases Horrifying Final Release Trailer

A Quiet Place Part II has released a final trailer ahead of its theatrical debut, and the clip teases some horrifying scares. The teaser opens with some new footage of Lee Abbott, played by John Krasinski, walking through the same small town market the family was seen getting supplies from in the first film. It becomes clear that this a flashback to before the alien invasion that wrought havoc on the world.
Combat SportsGizmodo

The Green Knight's New Trailer Is a Gorgeously Dark Fantasy Epic

We’ve been waiting for what feels like much longer than one year hence—thanks to a pesky global pandemic—for David Lowery’s The Green Knight. Now, it’s finally nearly here, and it’s still looking amazing. Starring Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, The Green Knight follows the Arthurian court of legend as they...
Video GamesGematsu

Djungarian Story debut trailer

Success has released the debut trailer for Djungarian Story, its pet simulation game in which you can play with and befriend hamsters. Djungarian Story is due out for Switch on May 20. Read more about the game here. Watch the trailer below.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Famicom Detective Club launch trailer

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind and Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir debut on Switch today, with the games appearing in English for the very first time. We have a new launch trailer below.
Moviescinelinx.com

New Images and Poster for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Revealed Ahead of Trailer

Paramount has announced the first trailer for Snake Eyes will finally arrive this Sunday, but there’s a poster and images to enjoy now. This Sunday, during the MTV Movie Awards, we’ll get our first look at Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins with a teaser trailer. Considering the film is now set to arrive in July..it’s about time. Until then, however, we have a new poster and first look images to drool over!
Video GamesIGN

Guilty Gear Strive - Story Trailer

Check out the story trailer for Guilty Gear Strive ahead of the game's release on June 11, 2021, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. The fate of the universe will be determined... The story of Guilty Gear, spanning over 20 years, will finally come to a conclusion in Guilty Gear Strive. The trials and tribulations of the series' heroes and villains will finally be resolved.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Take a look at the Guilty Gear Strive story trailer here

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have revealed the Guilty Gear Strive story trailer today, ahead of the game’s launch in June. Fighting games stories are typically off-the-wall, hyperactive nonsense – and any Guilty Gear veteran will tell you this series is no different. Still, players typically only want an...
Video GamesGematsu

Story of Seasons Mobile debut trailer

Marvelous, Tencent Games, and developer NeXT Studios have released the debut trailer for Story of Seasons Mobile, the March 2019-announced mobile entry in the farming life simulation series. Story of Seasons Mobile is in development for iOS and Android. Visit the official website here. Watch the trailer and the short...
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - Story Intro Trailer

Capcom has released a Story Intro trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which highlights the story premise of the upcoming RPG. Capcom also announced that May's Monster Hunter stream event will take place on May 26 at 7am PDT, promising more info on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin as well as version 3.0 details for Monster Hunter Rise.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Story of Seasons Mobile’ from Tecent and Marvelous Gets Its First Trailer

In March 2019, Marvelous announced that it has licensed the Story of Seasons (Bokujou Monogatari) brand to Tencent for a mobile game. Tencent would be handling development, distribution, and operation of said mobile game. Over the weekend, Tencent’s NExT Studios revealed the first trailer for Story of Seasons Mobile. The trailer showcases a lot of the usual scenes leading into a Story of Seasons experience including farming, cutting down trees, fishing, caring for livestock, and more. Going by the trailer, it looks really good and feels like it blends a bit of the aesthetic seen in Pokemon with what you’d want in a Story of Seasons game. The game has been in development since 2019. Check out the official website here. Watch the first trailer for Story of Seasons Mobile from Tencent’s NExT Studios (via Gematsu and Niko Partners’ Daniel Ahmad) below: