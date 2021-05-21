From the Confederacy to Trump’s election, we must defeat the Big Lie
On Jan. 6, 2021, one of the insurrectionist rioters who stormed the Capitol was carrying a large Confederate flag over his shoulder. The circle is now complete: the Confederate states seceded in order to preserve both slavery and white supremacy. Since then, the Confederate battle flag has been the most recognizable symbol of white supremacy, from the Ku Klux Klan through Gov. George Wallace to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.chicago.suntimes.com