newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dungeons & Dragons' Evil Spider Goddess Gets a Major Redesign

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLolth, the iconic spider-goddess at the heart of Dungeons & Dragons' first adventure, has received a major redesign. Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast revealed three new Magic: The Gathering cards from the upcoming "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" set as part of the launch of a summer-wide celebration of Drizzt Do'Urden, the iconic drow ranger and star of a longrunning series of novels by R.A. Salvatore. One of those cards featured Lolth, the famed spider goddess responsible for the corruption of some of the drow in Dungeons & Dragons lore. It's been a few years since we've seen Lolth appear in any sort of official artwork and artist Tyler Jacobson mentioned that he had the opportunity to do a major redesign of the character while working on the art for the card.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goddess#Character Design#Spider Webs#Dungeons Dragons#Wizards#D D#Evil#Spider Legs#Adventures#Depictions#Official Artwork#Star#Visual Development#Non Evil Drow#Blends#Forms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Arts
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance cross-platform on day 1: Xbox, desktop, streaming

Today Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance was announced as an Xbox Game Pass game at launch. This means that, all told, the game will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows 10 PC, and on every platform supported with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) through Xbox Game Pass. It’ll all be happening on June 22, 2021 – and it’ll all be cross-platform cross-play on day 1, launch day.
ComicsComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Explores The Phantom Troupe With Shizuku

Much like the Akatsuki, Kara Organization, and the Twelve Demon Moons, the Phantom Troupe made a name for themselves by acting as a big hurdle for the heroes of Hunter x Hunter to overcome, with the Nen users being some of the most powerful assassins that the world has ever seen and one fan has gloriously brought to life Shizuku, one of the strangest members of the crew. Though Hunter x Hunter might be on hiatus when it comes to its manga and anime, it's clear that fans of the franchise created by Yoshihiro Togashi.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Reveals Evil New Vegeta Form

Dragon Ball has revealed an evil new form for Vegeta with the newest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes! The promotional anime series for the card arcade game in Japan is now in the midst of its second full season, and with this new season it has kicked off a brand new arc where Goku and Vegeta find themselves in a brand new universe created through Fu's demonic powers. The previous episode of the series saw Vegeta in a rough predicament as he was facing down a battle with not only Turles but the Evil Saiyan Cumber.
ComicsGizmodo

The Original Super Sentai Manga Is a Fascinating Tale of 2 Tones

Shotaro Ishinomori is one of the grandfathers of Tokusatsu as we know it—the legend behind Kamen Rider and Super Sentai. Without him, Japanese superheroes would be in a very different space today. But Ishinomori is equally remembered as a mangaka king: and when he combined the two, there were some truly remarkable results.
bookriot.com

Why You Should Start a Dungeons & Dragons Club In Your Library

I only played Dungeons and Dragons sporadically as a kid, I could never find anyone to play with and all of the sessions seemed to fall apart. Over the first lock down here in the UK, I decided to get back into it using various online tabletop programs. I really enjoyed it, so when we were able to go back to work (in my school library) I decided to see if any students were also interested in playing. It took me exactly one day of asking to have a dedicated group of six students eager to play. We have been playing the same campaign for seven months, the students never miss a session. It has been so popular that we now have 13-year-old students running their own sessions for younger students and a waiting list of students hoping to play in the next campaign. Here are some reasons why I recommend you start a Dungeons and Dragons club in your school or public library!
Menlo Park, CAmenlopark.org

Dungeons and Dragons Meetup

Teens can join this virtual DnD group every 2nd Wednesday of the month. For beginners of Dungeons & Dragons, join us at Ravnica University, and come prepared for cityscapes, dungeons, potentially dragons, lots of dice and a great afternoon!. Grades 4-12 are welcome.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Herald

'Undergods' a bold, bleak apocalyptic drama filled with loathsome characters

Spanish-born writer/director Chino Moya hails from the worlds of music videos and TV commercials, and his bold, bleak, dystopian vision "Undergods" seems to confirm that with its immersive visuals and defiantly deficit narrative. Moya fills his apocalyptic feature with stylish, striking imagery (literally, striking), lapel-grabbing moments and a suffocating atmosphere...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

80s-set horror-comedy Evil Everywhere gets a trailer, poster and images

Ahead of its release later this month, a poster, trailer and images have arrived online for writer-director Mykee Morettini’s 1980s-set horror-comedy Evil Everywhere which follows three friends as they try to stop a demonic force that is slaughtering high school students; check them out here courtesy of Wild Eye Distributing…
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Minecraft Dungeons to get new Hidden Depths DLC on May 26

Minecraft Dungeons, the cross-platform dungeon crawler from Mojang Studios is getting a new Hidden Depths DLC on May 26. It will follow the previous Flames of the Nether DLC released back in February, which brought six new missions as well as unique weapons, artefacts, and gear. There are not a...
Comicspremierpopc.com

Z2 Comics And Self Defense Family Introduce ‘Run The Dungeon’

Z2 Comics is producing an original graphic novel by Patrick Kindlon (We Can Never Go Home, Nobody Is In Control) and emerging artist Goran Gligovic (The Bawdy Tales of Lazlo Cale), with an original soundtrack by Kindlon’s band Self Defense Family. The result is one of Z2’s most immersive experiences yet, blending comic book storytelling, music, and an original and completely playable RPG.
Video GamesGamasutra

How To Get Started Playing Mystery Dungeon

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. This is Shiren, recognizable from his straw rain hat:. Not all the games star Shiren. Mystery Dungeon crosses...
Video Gamesmtgazone.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Spoilers

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (AFR) is the 88th Magic: The Gathring expansion. This crossover set takes place on the most popular Dungeons & Dragons setting, bringing the storytelling and roleplaying of the world’s greatest roleplaying game to Magic through every card (including the basic lands!). The...
Video GamesICV2

GREET 'DUNGEONS & DRAGONS' PLAYERS AT THE DOOR WITH A RANGER OF THE NORTH

WizKids is releasing another new offering as a result of the expansion of its D&D license with Wizards of the Coast (see "WizKids Will Produce a 'D&D'-Branded Paint Line Under an Expansion of Their Wizards of the Coast Licenses"). This full-size statue of Drizzt Do'Urden is replica of a ranger of the North from Forgotten Realms. The sturdy foam statue stands 5' foot 7" inches tall and weighs approximately 47 lbs. It also comes with a removable hood and cloak.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance Coming to Xbox Game Pass at Launch

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will be available on Xbox Game Pass as soon as the game is released. Wizards of the Coast announced that its new console game Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will be available on Xbox Game Pass on the game's launch day, June 22nd. That means that subscribers of Xbox Game Pass can play the game on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows 10 PC, and phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming without paying an additional fee. The game will remain free to Game Pass subscribers as long as it remains on Game Pass. Additionally, the game will support PC and console cross-play from day one. The news was accompanied by a new trailer, which can be viewed above.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Candlekeep Mysteries (Dungeons & Dragons) Review

Every game master has had to scramble to prep a Dungeons & Dragons game with minimal prep time at some point in their career. Improvisation is a crucial skill for this role, but sometimes that can only carry you so far. That is when books like Candlekeep Mysteries come in handy.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons: Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft Provides a New Take on a Beloved Campaign Setting

Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft is not only a major update to the world of Ravenloft, it also presents an interesting approach to building Dungeons & Dragons adventures that could mark a major shift in the ethos of D&D publications. In 1983, Tracy and Laura Hickman introduced the gothic horror-laced world of Ravenloft to Dungeons & Dragons. While Ravenloft was originally created to hold the iconic D&D vampire Strahd von Zarovich, the world eventually expanded to include a patchwork collection of "Demiplanes of Dread," each of which served as an eternal prison for some sort of foul creature. The current Fifth Edition set of rules for Dungeons & Dragons revisited Ravenloft in Curse of Strahd, a re-telling of the original Ravenloft adventure set in Barovia. Despite not being set in the iconic Forgotten Realms, Curse of Strahd is considered one of D&D's best "modern" adventures by players and critics alike.