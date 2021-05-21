Dungeons & Dragons' Evil Spider Goddess Gets a Major Redesign

I only played Dungeons and Dragons sporadically as a kid, I could never find anyone to play with and all of the sessions seemed to fall apart. Over the first lock down here in the UK, I decided to get back into it using various online tabletop programs. I really enjoyed it, so when we were able to go back to work (in my school library) I decided to see if any students were also interested in playing. It took me exactly one day of asking to have a dedicated group of six students eager to play. We have been playing the same campaign for seven months, the students never miss a session. It has been so popular that we now have 13-year-old students running their own sessions for younger students and a waiting list of students hoping to play in the next campaign. Here are some reasons why I recommend you start a Dungeons and Dragons club in your school or public library!