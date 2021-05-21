Dungeons & Dragons' Evil Spider Goddess Gets a Major Redesign
Lolth, the iconic spider-goddess at the heart of Dungeons & Dragons' first adventure, has received a major redesign. Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast revealed three new Magic: The Gathering cards from the upcoming "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" set as part of the launch of a summer-wide celebration of Drizzt Do'Urden, the iconic drow ranger and star of a longrunning series of novels by R.A. Salvatore. One of those cards featured Lolth, the famed spider goddess responsible for the corruption of some of the drow in Dungeons & Dragons lore. It's been a few years since we've seen Lolth appear in any sort of official artwork and artist Tyler Jacobson mentioned that he had the opportunity to do a major redesign of the character while working on the art for the card.comicbook.com