newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blues' David Perron: Still in COVID-19 protocols

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePerron remains in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and won't be an option against Colorado for Game 3 on Friday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. At this point, Perron should probably be considered out indefinitely and could miss the entirety of the first-round series. Even if he is cleared to rejoin the team, the veteran winger could struggle to get his conditioning back to the level it needs to be in order to suit up right away. Jordan Kyrou figures to stay in a first-line role with Perron unavailable.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perron
Person
Jordan Kyrou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Colorado For Game#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLsemoball.com

Blues score 7 straight goals to beat Wild 7-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- David Perron, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Kyrou each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues scored seven straight goals to erase a first-period deficit and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3 on Thursday night. Zach Sanford also scored Jordan Binnington made 17 saves. The Blues are locked...
NHLJanesville Gazette

Blues close regular season with 7-3 win vs. Wild

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have made it to the finish line, all 56 games. And that certainly didn’t seem likely back in January, February and even March, when all kinds of games were postponed for all sorts of reasons – mainly COVID-19 related. But the regular season is history...
NHLsemoball.com

Husso makes 31 stops for first NHL shutout, Blues beat Wild

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Ville Husso stopped 31 shots for his first career shutout and David Perron had a goal and two assists in the St. Louis Blues' 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Torey Krug, Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz also scored. The Blues have won...
NHLCBS Sports

Underdog Blues undermanned against No. 1 seed Avalanche

Two years ago, the St. Louis Blues had the fewest points in the league nearly halfway through the season. They got on a roll and didn't stop until they won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. This season, in a condensed schedule, St. Louis was in...
NHLwcn247.com

Blues may be without Perron for Game 1 against top seed Avs

DENVER (AP) — The St. Louis Blues may be without leading scorer David Perron for Game 1 of their first-round series against the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche. Perron appeared on the league's COVID-19 protocol list for a second straight day. Perron led the Blues with 58 points. The Avalanche will have back one of their top scorers in Nathan MacKinnon after he missed time with a lower-body injury. This marks the first time Colorado and St. Louis have met in the postseason since 2001, when the Avs beat the Blues in the Western Conference final on their way to hoisting the Stanley Cup.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Perron on COVID list; status for playoffs in question

May 16—DENVER — Among the 18 teams still playing hockey in the NHL, only four players are on the league's COVID list — a testament to the effectiveness of vaccines and the strict protocols in place during the season. Unfortunately for the Blues, three of those four happen to be...
NHLFrankfort Times

David Perron out for Blues in Game 1 against Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — The St. Louis Blues will be without leading scorer David Perron for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against top-seeded Colorado on Monday due to the NHL's virus protocols. St. Louis will, however, again have forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who was sidelined the last six games of...
NHLNHL

Wild lose to Blues, will finish third in West Division

ST. LOUIS -- Ville Husso made 31 saves for his first NHL shutout for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center on Wednesday. It was the first shutout by a Blues goalie this season, and it came in Husso's 15th NHL start.
NHLLas Vegas Sun

Blog: Reilly Smith’s hat trick powers Golden Knights over Blues

For a brief moment Saturday, it looked like the Blues were going to make a game out of things. The Golden Knights manhandled them defensively, holding them to seven shots through almost two full periods, but St. Louis scored in the final minute of the second period to bring the game within one.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Blues 4, Wild 0: St. Louis shells a turtling Wild squad

Entering the penultimate game of the season, the Minnesota Wild still had a chance at home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, while the St. Louis Blues had nothing much to play for having locked in their fourth-place position in the West division. But early on it was clear that the Blues weren’t going to take things easy on a Wild team that was absolutely looking like a team that hadn’t played in three days and was just trying to stay healthy, as St. Louis took care of Minnesota in a 4-0 shellacking. Ville Husso was more than a match for the Wild offense, earning his first career NHL shutout despite the Wild outshooting the Blues 30-27. David Perron had a goal and two assists for St. Louis, while Tory Krug added a pair of points.
NHLNBC Sports

Blues get Tarasenko back for Game 1; Perron likely out

Some good news for the St. Louis Blues as they prepare open their First Round series against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night. Star forward Vladimir Tarasenko will be back in the lineup after missing the last seven games of the regular season. His return will be a welcome addition as the Blues try to slow down the league’s best team and pull off an upset.
NHLNHL

Season Series: Blues at Kings

Season series presented by Bayer. The St. Louis Blues wrap up their final regular-season road trip on Monday night in Los Angeles, where they face the Kings at Staples Center. Monday's game is a make-up for a postponed game in March when the Kings were unable to fly out of Denver due to winter weather conditions.
NHLNHL

Avalanche will play Blues in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

'We're going to beat them,' St. Louis captain O'Reilly says. The Colorado Avalanche will play the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado (39-13-4) won the Honda West Division and will have home-ice advantage against fourth-place St. Louis (27-20-9) in the best-of-7 series. Game...
NHLRotowire

DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series. Thursday's NHL slate begins at 8:00 p.m. EDT and features three games. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup. Colorado should provide the main building blocks for most lineups, as the team's heavily favored at home against the...
NHLstlouisgametime.com

David Perron deserves every ounce of his success

St. Louis Blues forward David Perron is a man of many nicknames: DP, French Toast, Mr. Overtime and Mr. Consistency. And, rightfully so, as he’s a left winger, a hard worker and a great leader. Perron was originally selected 26th overall in the first round by the Blues in the...
NHLcoloradohockeynow.com

Sunday NHL Notes: Will David Perron Play?

Cloaked in mystery right now is the status of St. Louis Blues 2021 leading scorer David Perron, who on Saturday was placed on the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list. What remains unknown at this hour? Whether Perron actually tested positive for the virus, or whether he was just exposed through contact tracing. Or, as was the case with Blues players Sammy Blais and Zach Sanford this season, whether he received a false positive result from a test.
NHLYardbarker

Blues’ “Next Man Up” Tested With Potential Loss of Perron

It’s no wonder that on the eve of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and in a series against the Presidents’ Trophy winner no less, that the familiar injury bug would rear its very ugly head for the St. Louis Blues. As they face a 1-0 first-round playoff deficit against the Colorado Avalanche after a 4-1 loss in Game 1, the Blues have an uphill climb ahead of them and might be without their top star.