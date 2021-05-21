newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Sebastian Stan Was Offered the Role of Bucky Barnes on April Fool's Day

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier followed Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) after the events of Avengers: Endgame, showcasing the two characters more than ever before. We'll likely be seeing them again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially now that a Captain America 4 has been announced. Stan has been a part of the MCU for quite some time, first playing Bucky in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. According to Stan's recent interview with Variety, he was first offered the role on April Fool's Day.

