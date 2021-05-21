Sebastian Stan Was Offered the Role of Bucky Barnes on April Fool's Day
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier followed Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) after the events of Avengers: Endgame, showcasing the two characters more than ever before. We'll likely be seeing them again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially now that a Captain America 4 has been announced. Stan has been a part of the MCU for quite some time, first playing Bucky in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. According to Stan's recent interview with Variety, he was first offered the role on April Fool's Day.comicbook.com