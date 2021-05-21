newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Oilers' Mike Smith: Set to start Game 2

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Smith is expected to tend the twine for Friday's Game 2 home clash with Winnipeg, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic. Smith faced just 20 shots in Game 1, his third-lowest total this season, but still conceded a pair of goals and dropping Game 1 to the underdog Jets. While the 39-year-old Smith reached the 20-win mark for the third time in his last four seasons, he is still squaring off with the 2019-20 Vezina Trophy winner in Connor Hellebuyck and likely can't afford many bad outings, even with the high-powered offense in front of him.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Jets#Vezina Trophy#Time#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Sticking With Goaltending Rotation After Tough Outing

Mikko Koskinen faced four shots on Thursday night in his most recent start against the Vancouver Canucks. He made zero saves. After smashing his stick on the goal post following the fourth goal, Koskinen was removed from the game, forcing Mike Smith in to mop up the final two and a half periods.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Oilers' Mike Smith chasing history in remarkable bounce-back season

Not that there was any debate as to who will be the Edmonton Oilers starting goalie when the playoffs start, but Thursday night’s game served as further evidence that Mike Smith may be the key to success for this team. Thursday’s starter Mikko Koskinen was pulled after allowing four goals on the first four shots of the game against the Vancouver Canucks, something that hasn’t happened in the NHL in over 30 years.
NHLchatsports.com

Canadiens vs. Oilers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French) Streaming: NHL.tv/NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Direct. The Canadiens have played the last few weeks of the season fairly certain they would seal a post-season place, though their path to getting there was a bit hazy. Now things are clear: Get a point, get in.
NHLoilersnation.com

GDB 53.0 Wrap Up: Connor McDavid is a Game Genie, Oilers close out 4-3 win on McCentury night

Where were you when Connor McDavid hit 100 points in 53 games? Final Score: 4-3 Oilers. I know it’s unreasonable to expect that the Oilers win every hockey game they play, but I feel like Thursday’s loss probably could have gone a different way had the start not been historically bad. I mean, if you think about it, there’s a reasonable chance that we won’t ever see four goals against on the first four shots of the game again in our lives. With Kostco complaints out of the way and home-ice advantage locked up before the game even started because Winnipeg lost to the Senators, the only thing left to think about was when and not if Connor McDavid would get to 100 points. So when he opened the scoring less than a minute into the game, I felt like it would be really hard to blame any of us for thinking that he was going to get the job done before this night was over and apparently he felt the same way. Even though the Oilers were unable to add to their early lead before heading into the intermission, it truly felt like they were only one shot away from the floodgates opening because this game was not nearly as close as the score would suggest. Full credit goes to Demko for keeping his team in the mix, but I wondered if it was only a matter of time before his luck would run out.
NHLoilersnation.com

Mike Smith named Edmonton Oilers nominee for Bill Masterton Trophy

The Edmonton chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association has selected Mike Smith as the nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy. Smith has appeared in 31 games for the Oilers this year posting a 20-6-2 record, a .924 save percentage and has saved 14 goals above average. At 39 years old, Smith has had a season for the record books as he’s played some of the best hockey of his entire career.
NHLYardbarker

Connor Hellebuyck Versus the Scotia North Division: Goalie Showdown

With only four games remaining in the regular season for the Winnipeg Jets, Connor Hellebuyck maintaining squeaky-clean goaltending abilities is a must. He’s been playing great this season, but how do his stats compare to the rest of the playoff-contending goalies in the Scotia North Division?. I’ll be examining the...
NHLwiartonecho.com

JONES: Mikko Koskinen provides surprising 'I wish I'd been there' moment

One of the things that separate the live, in-person sporting event experience compared to many other entertainment options is the “I was there” moment. Few cities have been able to witness as many of those exceptional memory makers as Edmonton. An abundance of champions and championships have provided an incredible number of them. Even if you just restricted it to the forever frozen highlight moments involving Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid alone, there’s been an overwhelming abundance of them to remember forever.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Oilers embracing last chance to slay Canadiens dragon before playoffs

EDMONTON — There is no getting around it: The one team in the North Division that the Edmonton Oilers have the most trouble with is undoubtedly the Montreal Canadiens, a team that has a 5-2 record versus Edmonton while limiting Connor McDavid to just two goals and eight points in seven games.
NHLtheScore

North playoff matchups set: Canadiens clash with Leafs, Jets take on Oilers

The Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 Tuesday to clinch the North Division's third seed and set up a first-round series against the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, the top-seeded Toronto Maple Leafs will face the fourth-seeded Montreal Canadiens. It'll mark the 16th playoff series between the Original Six rivals, but the first since 1978-79.
NHLNHL

RELEASE: Smith nominated for Masterton Trophy

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association has unanimously selected Mike Smith as the Oilers nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to...
NHLthepost.on.ca

Ageless Mike Smith brings out the fight in Edmonton Oilers

And no, we’re not talking about skating across the ice at the Saddledome to throw haymakers at Cam Talbot in that classic Battle of Alberta goalie scrap last year. But that was a pretty accurate glimpse of the competitive fire that makes him such a driving force in the Edmonton Oilers dressing room.
Michigan State247Sports

Mike Smith's decision not to return to Michigan was a bet on himself and his future

Mike Smith could've returned to Ann Arbor for one final season with the Michigan basketball program. To finish what he helped start in one lone season with the program, an outright Big Ten championship and an Elite Eight appearance. Instead, Smith decided it was time he bet on himself. By announcing his decision to not return, Smith thought of what it would be like to be a 24-year-old senior in college, he thought about the possibilities he'd be putting on hold.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Canadiens set to face red-hot Connor McDavid, Oilers

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare to wrap up a fantastic regular season in the North Division, high-scoring superstar Connor McDavid continues to put his name in the record books. With one final trip left in the season, the Oilers (33-18-2, 68 points) will travel to Montreal for two games against...
NHLNHL

FUTURE WATCH: Holloway signs ATO with Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CA - Oilers 2020 first-round draft pick Dylan Holloway will finish the season with the Bakersfield Condors after signing an amateur tryout contract (ATO) on Monday. The forward from Bragg Creek, Alberta signed a three-year entry-level contract (ELC) with Edmonton on April 16 after completing his sophomore season with...
NHLoilersnation.com

Game Notes Oilers @ Canadiens: Finish Strong

The Edmonton Oilers will finish in second place in the North Division. Connor McDavid has already reached 100 points. The final three games won’t impact team positioning, or a major milestone, but these two games against Montreal are a great opportunity to play playoff hockey. The Canadiens are playing for a playoff spot. They need one win, or an OT/SO loss to secure a date with the Toronto Maple Leafs. They should be desperate, and unlike the previous four games against the depleted Vancouver Canucks, the next two games should resemble playoff hockey.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Oilers using last games before playoffs to make final improvements

The obvious goal for the Edmonton Oilers was to slay the dragon that the Montreal Canadiens had become. A Habs team that hasn’t had many teams’ numbers this season has certainly had Edmonton’s, and this two-game set is one last chance for the Oilers to dispose of that. “For whatever...