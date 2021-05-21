Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northwest, Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 10:50:00 Expires: 2021-05-21 15:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northwest; Western Interior A STRONG THUNDERSTORM IS DEVELOPING OVER MOCA AND SAN SEBASTIAN MUNICIPALITIES At 145 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Moca and San Sebastian moving slowing north at 5 mph. This storm will likely move into Isabela in the next 10-15 minutes. This strong storm is capable of producing torrential rainfall, small hail, lightning and winds in excess of 30 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov