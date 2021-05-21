newsbreak-logo
Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northwest, Western Interior by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 10:50:00 Expires: 2021-05-21 15:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northwest; Western Interior A STRONG THUNDERSTORM IS DEVELOPING OVER MOCA AND SAN SEBASTIAN MUNICIPALITIES At 145 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Moca and San Sebastian moving slowing north at 5 mph. This storm will likely move into Isabela in the next 10-15 minutes. This strong storm is capable of producing torrential rainfall, small hail, lightning and winds in excess of 30 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 05:00:00 Expires: 2021-05-23 01:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Central; Northwest A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT COASTAL AREAS BETWEEN CAMUY...ARECIBO...HATILLO... ISABELA AND QUEBRADILLAS MUNICIPALITIES At 1054 PM AST, a strong to severe thunderstorm was located just off the coast between Hatillo and Camuy, moving northwest between 5 to 10 mph. Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with this storm and may affect the coastal areas during the next hour or so. Locations impacted include coastal areas between Arecibo, Isabela, Hatillo, Camuy, Quebradillas, San Antonio, Mora, Carrizales and Corcovado. Conditions in the atmosphere are such that weak, brief funnels may form just offshore. They usually develop beneath strong showers or thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. These funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel approaches your coastal location, move indoors. Please contact the National Weather Service if you see a funnel.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 04:43:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; North Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT VEGA BAJA...FLORIDA...MOROVIS NARANJITO...VEGA ALTA...CIALES...OROCOVIS...COROZAL AND MANATI MUNICIPALITIES At 309 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Ciales, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Corozal, Ciales, Morovis, Miranda, Barahona and Franquez. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 11:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN OTERO AND SOUTHWESTERN CROWLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 AM MDT At 1107 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Timpas, or 19 miles southwest of La Junta, moving north at 50 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Ordway, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Crowley and Timpas.
Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 19:00:00 Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Mayaguez and vicinity, including Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County, Western Kiowa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...SOUTHEASTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM MDT At 859 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Swink, or near La Junta, moving northeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink, Cheraw, Blue Lake and Arlington.
Special Weather Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 04:43:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT VEGA BAJA...FLORIDA BARCELONETA...VEGA ALTA...DORADO AND MANATI MUNICIPALITIES At 233 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Manati, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Florida, Vega Alta, Manati, Vega Baja, Barceloneta, Pajonal, Imbery, Monserrate, Coto Norte, La Luisa, Miranda, Sabana, Bufalo, Tierras Nuevas Pon, Garrochales and Tierras Nuevas Poniente. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...CROWLEY...NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds ahead of a line of thunderstorms extending from near Olney Springs to Rocky Ford. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Swink, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Haswell, Blue Lake and Arlington. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN EL PASO AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 406 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pueblo Depot, or 14 miles east of Pueblo, moving north at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boone, Pueblo Depot and Avondale. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern and east central Colorado.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas; Otero; Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN OTERO...NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 639 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tyrone, or 31 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Delhi, Timpas, Thatcher and Tyrone. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 19:00:00 Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Mayaguez and vicinity, including Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO AND SOUTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 151 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Walsenburg, or 16 miles east of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving north at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Walsenburg, La Veta, Rye and Colorado City.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 222 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Merino, or 12 miles southwest of Sterling, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Sterling, Merino, Logan Corners, Prewitt Reservoir, Atwood and Burdett. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Corozal, Morovis, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:01:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 17:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Corozal; Morovis; Vega Alta; Vega Baja The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Vega Baja Municipality in Puerto Rico Morovis Municipality in Puerto Rico Vega Alta Municipality in Puerto Rico Corozal Municipality in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST * At 401 PM AST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Morovis, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Corozal, Morovis, Barahona, Franquez and Miranda. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 605 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoehne, or 10 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Model, Hoehne and Tyrone. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 648 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Starkville, or 8 miles southeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Starkville, Model, Hoehne and Raton Pass. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SEDGWICK COUNTY At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Julesburg, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Julesburg and Ovid. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas; Otero; Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN OTERO...NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 653 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delhi, or 35 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Delhi, Timpas and Thatcher. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Watch issued for De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: De Witt; Fayette; Gonzales; Lavaca Pockets of Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible Sunday and Monday .Tropical moisture will funnel into the region tonight through Monday. Some bands of locally heavy rainfall could set up on Sunday and Monday. This area is already saturated from recent rainfall, and any additional heavy rainfall could quickly lead to flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales and Lavaca. * Through Monday evening. * Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with localized pockets greater than 4 inches possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low water crossings.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 544 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Starkville, or near Trinidad, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Starkville, Hoehne and Raton Pass. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 AM CDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.