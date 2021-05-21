Local felon sent back to prison on gun and destruction of evidence charges
BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot felon is going back to prison after being convicted of several new charges. Jose Angel Moreno, 21, will spend three to 13 years in prison after being sentenced by District Judge Darren Simpson on May 10. As part of a plea agreement, Moreno pleaded guilty to felony unlawful possession of a gun and destruction or alteration of evidence. Additionally, prosecutors added a felony persistent violator sentencing enhancement.www.eastidahonews.com