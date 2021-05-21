South Florida 100: Seminole Tribe agreement is a gamble. Will it pay off?

Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you. Last week: State and federal COVID-19 testing sites announced closures this week as we approach an elusive light at the end of the tunnel. Scientists have agreed that the concept of natural herd immunity is a dangerous misbelief. The virus is thriving in the developing world with new deadly strains as pharmaceuticals debate intellectual property rights. Controlling community spread remains the best way to protect our economy and society. At home, we’re called upon to follow our conscience – and remain cautious. If we can wear raincoats to protect from summer rains, we can wear masks to protect our health.