Hamptons reels from influx of year-round visitors
In the Hamptons, summer vacationers and year-round residents endure something of a symbiotic relationship. The hedge funders, Hollywood types, old-money scions and rock stars who proliferate from Memorial Day to Labor Day need the fishers, farmers, plumbers and construction workers who populate Suffolk County year-round. And vice versa. The latter can’t pay their bills without the former, and the former need the latter to survive. An uneasy social contract keeps the peace between them for a dozen weeks each year, and life goes on.therealdeal.com