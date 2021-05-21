Hamptons reels from influx of year-round visitors

Now through July 11, Southampton Arts Center (SAC) is showing “EARTH — Artists as Activists” a multidisciplinary exhibition curated by Amy Kirwin with work by more than 30 artists that creatively confronts the threats to the environment by bringing forth a collective effort to inspire action. In conjunction with the art exhibition, SAC is offering a series of environmental themed programs, all of which were created by SAC’s curatorial associate Daniela Kronemeyer. Programs are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. SAC is located at 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. Unless otherwise noted, pre-registration for all programs is required at southamptonartscenter.org.