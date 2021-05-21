newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hamptons reels from influx of year-round visitors

By Laura Euler
therealdeal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Hamptons, summer vacationers and year-round residents endure something of a symbiotic relationship. The hedge funders, Hollywood types, old-money scions and rock stars who proliferate from Memorial Day to Labor Day need the fishers, farmers, plumbers and construction workers who populate Suffolk County year-round. And vice versa. The latter can’t pay their bills without the former, and the former need the latter to survive. An uneasy social contract keeps the peace between them for a dozen weeks each year, and life goes on.

therealdeal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horace Mann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Real Estate#The Hamptons#Restaurants#Christmas#Fishers#Roquefort#Uni#Ottomanelli Brothers#Amagansett School#The East Hampton Star#The Ross School#Bridgehampton#The Corcoran Group#East Hampton Town#Southampton Town#Amagansett Iga#Corcoran Group#Chevy Tahoes#Year Round Residents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Suffolk County, NYdanspapers.com

Eastbay Builders: A Cut Above the Rest

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Eastbay Builders is entering its fourth decade in business by doing the same thing the company does every day: Building and renovating some of the finest homes on the East End. Jim Naples, who founded the company in 1980, grew the...
East Hampton, NY27east.com

Salon Series Livestream Concert At The Parrish

Salon Series, the Parrish Art Museum’s concert program featuring multi-award winning, world-class artists, has returned for its ninth year with livestream performances from the museum’s Lichtenstein Theater. Co-programmed with Louis Meisel, the next concert in the series features Bulgarian-born pianist Nadejda Vlaeva performing at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 21.
Suffolk County, NYbehindthehedges.com

Top 5 Stories of the Week: What Today’s New Listings Mean for the Hamptons Real Estate

Since the start of November 2020, there have been an average of 18.5 new listings per week entering the Hamptons real estate market. The last four weeks have seen an average of 35.5 new listings to market. Twenty-three percent of last week’s new listings had been on the market within the last year and relisted after having gone off the market for at least 30 days.
Southampton, NY27east.com

Twin Peaks At Olde Towne Sells For $34.5 Million, An In-land Record

Twin Peaks, a 20,000-square-foot residence on 4 acres in the Olde Towne development, recently sold for $34.5 million, the most ever paid for a nonwaterfront residence in the Hamptons. Kean Development, the Cold Spring Harbor company developing the 47-acre Olde Town subdivision, says this is the fourth time its president...
Southampton, NYHamptons.com

Natural Garden Fair

Group for the East End, Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons, Montauk Seaweed Company, Perfect Earth Project, and many more join together for talks, locally-sourced products, a native plant sale, nature books, children’s arts and crafts, and more. Takes place at the Southampton Arts Center West Lawn. This program is part...
East Hampton, NYdanspapers.com

Chef Highlight: Ed Lightcap’s Butternut Squash Lasagna Recipe

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A Long Island native, Ed Lightcap received his formal training at the Culinary Institute of America. After graduation, his first position was at Dave’s Grill in Montauk, where he spent five years. Lightcap then owned and operated Below the Royal Atlantic in Montauk, which received two stars from The New York Times. He next held the position of chef at Gosman’s Topside before accepting the more year-round position as a cook at East Hampton’s famed Nick & Toni’s.
Southampton, NYdanspapers.com

Top 5 East End Outdoor Activities This Weekend: May 14, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Summer on the East End means ample opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and warm sunlight of the great outdoors. Here are this week’s top East End outdoor activities—including a Tuckahoe Preserve nature hike and more!. Tuckahoe Preserve Nature Hike. Saturday,...
East Hampton, NYLong Island Business News

Hamptons for all?

While the Hamptons have long been labeled the playground for the rich and famous, normal folks are what keeps the tony area going. There are thousands of people, such as teachers, first responders, store clerks, healthcare employees, restaurant workers and the like, who serve as the beating heart of East End towns known for sprawling estates behind foreboding privacy hedges.
Sagaponack, NYtherealdeal.com

The 10 priciest Hamptons sales this year

Home sellers’ usual strategy is to list in the spring, when buyers are most active. But Hamptons buyers could hardly be more active than they have been in recent months. Jonathan Miller, president of appraisal firm Miller Samuel, gave The Real Deal a rundown of the 10 most expensive South Fork deals to close to date in 2021.
Mattituck, NYdanspapers.com

Food Seen: Mattituck Dining, Clam Bar’s 40th Season & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. CJ’s American Grill is offering $12 lunch specials Monday through Friday! Diners can choose from turkey club, fish tacos, fish and chips, kielbasa and sauerkraut sandwich, chicken Caesar wrap, chicken chipotle wrap, tuna melt, sausage and pepper sandwich, California chicken club and spinach artichoke and red pepper quiche. Those looking to order to-go can take advantage of their taco Tuesday special of $5 margaritas. cjsamericangrill.net.
Greenport, NYdanspapers.com

Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions This Weekend: May 14, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The East End is home to a multitude of masterful artists, and their inspiring art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork. Here are this week’s top East End art exhibitions—including Tight Lines: Mixed Media Fish in Greenport and more!
Sag Harbor, NYdanspapers.com

Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs: Miguel Reyes Castillo, K PASA

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. New to the Dan’s Taste events is Miguel Reyes Castillo, the head chef of K PASA in Sag Harbor. With a gift for cooking Mexican cuisine, he brings immense flavor and authenticity to every taco, bowl and other K PASA dish he makes. He’ll be showcasing his skills at Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons on Thursday, June 24.
Southampton, NYdanspapers.com

Top 5 East End Live Shows This Weekend: May 14, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Summer on the East End offers plenty of chances to attend live concerts, theater performances and film screenings. Here are this week’s top East End live shows—including a HooDoo Loungers concert at The Stephen Talkhouse and more!. MET Under Moonlight: Carmen.
Southampton, NYsagharborexpress.com

Southampton Arts Center ‘EARTH — Artists As Activists’ Events

Now through July 11, Southampton Arts Center (SAC) is showing “EARTH — Artists as Activists” a multidisciplinary exhibition curated by Amy Kirwin with work by more than 30 artists that creatively confronts the threats to the environment by bringing forth a collective effort to inspire action. In conjunction with the art exhibition, SAC is offering a series of environmental themed programs, all of which were created by SAC’s curatorial associate Daniela Kronemeyer. Programs are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. SAC is located at 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. Unless otherwise noted, pre-registration for all programs is required at southamptonartscenter.org.
East Hampton, NYdanspapers.com

Singer-Songwriter Inda Eaton Shares Her Hamptons Faves

In the latest Out East End extra, the talented singer, songwriter, storyteller Inda Eaton shares some of her Hamptons faves. “It’s got a good vibe and you can escape the people a bit.”. FAVORITE PLACE TO EAT. Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More in East Hampton. “They are known for their...
Photographydanspapers.com

Photographer Barbara Lassen at North Fork Chocolate Co.

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Beloved Dan’s Papers photographer Barbara Lassen will have her first exhibition at North Fork Chocolate Co. starting Friday, May 14 from 5–7 p.m. along with chef and painter Steve Amaral. Lassen talks about her lifelong love of photography and more. How...
Hampton Bays, NY27east.com

Foodstuffs: Art And Chocolate, Lobster On Deck And Farm To Fork Dining

On Friday, May 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., photographer Barbara Lassen and North Fork Chocolate Company chef and painter Steven Amaral will launch a joint show of their artwork with an opening reception at North Fork Chocolate Company. If the weather cooperates, Lassen’s large-scale shots of local food and landscapes reproduced on canvas and Amaral’s paintings will be hung around the grounds of the North Fork Chocolate Company, which is located at 740 Main Road in Aquebogue and owned by Amaral and Ann Corley. If it rains, the works will be hung inside the shop, where they will remain on view through Labor Day.
Jamesport, NYdanspapers.com

A Toast to Female North Fork Wine Trailblazers

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Nearly 100 East End vineyards have been increasingly making award-winning wines for the past four decades, but many of those wineries are only able to function because of the women working behind the scenes. Even though there are more women than...