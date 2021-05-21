newsbreak-logo
Pletcher-Trained Belmont Stakes Trio Show Strong Gallop Outs In Friday Breezes

By NYRA Press Office
paulickreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher sent a trio of Belmont Stakes contenders in Bourbonic, Known Agenda and Overtook to breeze on Big Sandy on Friday morning at Belmont Park. Headlined by the 153rd running of the Grade 1, $1.5 million Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets on Saturday, June 5, this year's three-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival kicks off on Thursday, June 3 and will include 17 stakes races in total, with eight Grade 1 races to be contested on Belmont Stakes Day.

