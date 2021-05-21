newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Tri-County Health Care breaks ground for new hospital and clinic

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
valleynewslive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Friday is an exciting day for Tri-County Health Care (TCHC). They are breaking ground for a new hospital and clinic just outside of Wadena, Minnesota. The ceremony is at the construction site at the corner of Highway 10 and 11th Street Northwest on the...

www.valleynewslive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Care#Day Care#Home Construction#Minn#Tri County Health Care#Wadena#Valley News Live#Tchc#11th Street Northwest#Minnesota#Healing#Airborne Viruses#Edge#Wadena
Related
Minnesota StateWorthington Daily Globe

Minnesota reports just under 600 COVID-19 new infections, zero deaths

ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 589. SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW...
Wadena, MNWadena Pioneer Journal

Masking is still required at Tri-County Health Care

However, these same guidelines indicate that healthcare facilities, homeless shelters, planes and other forms of public transportation should still enforce masking guidelines. These rules are in place to protect patients and medical staff, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release. COVID-19 is still a threat and many are still unvaccinated in the region.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Wadena Pioneer Journal

WDC summer driver's education course is June 7-21

Wadena-Deer Creek Community Education will be offering a driver's education class this summer for students who are 15 years old by Dec. 31, 2021. The class will be held June 7-21 at the high school. A morning or afternoon session will be held from 8 a.m.-11:15 a.m. or noon to 3:15 p.m. The instructor is WDC special education and drivers education coordinator Scott Endres.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Verndale, MNWadena Pioneer Journal

Burn pile turns into grassfire in Thomastown Township

A resident's burn pile turned into a grass fire Sunday, May 16, in Thomastown Township. The day saw high temperatures in the upper 70s, with very dry and windy conditions. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a grass fire in section 18 of Thomastown Township at 12:46 p.m., Sunday. Upon arrival, it appeared a large section of grass to the north of the residence was actively burning including a large pile of railroad ties, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release. The Verndale Fire Department was on scene with Staples Fire Department and MN DNR Fire shortly behind for mutual aid.
Posted by
Wadena Journal

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Wadena

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wadena: 1. Order Selector - Start at $18/Hour - Great Benefits + $2,000 Sign-On; 2. Retail Merchandiser; 3. CDL-A, B or noneCDL Driver - Home Daily; 4. Direct Support Professional DSP; 5. $13 pr HR -PT Essential Merchandiser-Wadena , MN; 6. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week; 7. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!; 8. CDL-A Owner Operators - Earn Over $300K - 3 Yrs. EXP Req'd; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $20 to $26/Hour; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $24.96/Hour + $7,000 Sign-On;
Wadena, MNWadena Pioneer Journal

Let Love Live helps many dogs through collaboration of foster program

If you’re needing to feel the love of a dog or the smile that comes with caring for a dog, Let Love Live has the program for you. People can apply as a foster care home for short or long-term stays as well as adoption and can volunteer to play with a dog or take them for a walk as they’re awaiting adoption.