newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

How Much Rent Can I Afford? Budgeting for a NYC Rental

By Erika Riley
streeteasy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf New York City is notorious for one thing, it’s the cost of living. While rental discounts abound these days, it’s always smart to pause and ask yourself, “How much rent can I afford?” In essence, the key to financial happiness for a renter is understanding your rent to income ratio. This will help you create a sustainable budget that leaves cash left over for fun stuff, like travel, dining out, and multiple streaming services. Below, real estate experts share tips for securing your dream apartment — affordably.

streeteasy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#Gross Income#Real Estate#Landlords#For Rent#Renters Insurance#Cost Of Living#Living Costs#Affordable Insurance#Compass#Streeteasy#Net Effective Rent#Rental Discounts#Rent Concessions#Rentals#Tenants#Transportation Costs#Taxes#Money#No Fee Apartments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Travel
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Torchlight buys $40M delinquent Fifth Avenue retail loan

New York’s much-anticipated distressed deals could finally be starting to appear. The Canadian bank CIBC sold a delinquent $40 million loan on the retail portion of 445 Fifth Avenue to a debt fund tied to Torchlight Investors. Harbor Group International allegedly defaulted in May 2020 on the loan that the...
New York City, NYnylcv.org

Recap: Clean Fuels Standard webinar

On May 13th, in partnership with the Clean Fuels NY Coalition, we held a policy forum on instituting a Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) for New York. NYLCV President Julie Tighe kicked off the forum and spoke about the challenge of reducing transportation emissions, responsible for one-third of our greenhouse gas emissions, and the number one contributor to climate change in our state and nation. Cleaning up the transportation sector will require incentives and cost money. Tighe went on to express that the fossil fuel industry is responsible for our climate crisis and now they need to pay to get us out of it. A CFS would help just that: transform the fuels market from one that relies nearly exclusively on petroleum to one that employs a variety of cleaner alternatives.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Helmsley Spear leases three floors at 48 Wall

Helmsley Spear announced that the firm has represented the ownership in two new leases at 48 Wall Street, a 324,000 s/f office building in the FiDi neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. “We are thrilled to have arranged these two new leases at historic 48 Wall Street. The leases represent both a...
Economywxxinews.org

Business Report: The regional economic development awards are back

In the latest WXXI Business Report, New York state’s economic development award competition is back. It was on pause last year, and this year a total pool of $750 million will be divided among various communities. The new Empire State Manufacturing Survey shows businesses expect to add jobs this year,...
Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...