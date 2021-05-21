How Much Rent Can I Afford? Budgeting for a NYC Rental
If New York City is notorious for one thing, it’s the cost of living. While rental discounts abound these days, it’s always smart to pause and ask yourself, “How much rent can I afford?” In essence, the key to financial happiness for a renter is understanding your rent to income ratio. This will help you create a sustainable budget that leaves cash left over for fun stuff, like travel, dining out, and multiple streaming services. Below, real estate experts share tips for securing your dream apartment — affordably.streeteasy.com