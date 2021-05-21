newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Two players that will determine the Memphis Grizzlies’ playoff fate

By Jack Gentry
atozsportsnashville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Playoffs are just one day away, but before all of the action kicks off on Saturday, there is still one playoff berth up for grabs. The Memphis Grizzlies travel westward to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a loser leaves town matchup tonight at 8pm CT on ESPN.

atozsportsnashville.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Playoff Games#Spurs Vs Warriors#The Warriors#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Golden State Warriors#Espn#Sportscenter#The Utah Jazz#Marcus Smart Academy#Composure Grizzlies#Evan B#Draftkings Sportsbook#The Phoenix Suns#San Antonio Spurs#Nba History#Town Matchup#Tonight#Tough Defense#Point Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAMiddletown Press

Morant, Brooks help Memphis to 133-104 rout of Mavericks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies used a third-quarter burst to beat the Dallas Mavericks 133-104 on Tuesday night. Dillon Brooks added 22 points and John Konchar had a season-high 18 for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson scored 15...
NBAchatsports.com

Memphis Grizzlies: Contributor score predictions in second game vs. Kings

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports. The Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings clashed in a game that had deep play-in tournament implications on Thursday. The Grizzlies took care of business at home, knocking off an inferior Kings team. That said, the game was close until the...
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBAMavs Moneyball

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

WHAT: Continuing the established dominance over the Southwest Division. THE STORY: Dallas runs into another team lacking depth, this time the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis needs a win to stay with the Golden State Warriors in the race for the eighth seed, but with Jonas Valančiūnas likely out to go along with Grayson Allen and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies will be hard pressed to stick with the Dallas Mavericks.
NBAMarin Independent Journal

NBA play-in tournament tracker: Warriors-Grizzlies game will decide fates

The Warriors’ final game of the regular season will determine their position in the NBA’s play-in tournament. It became official Thursday night as the Memphis Grizzlies came back to beat the Sacramento Kings, moving up to tie the Warriors for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies erased an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Kings, eliminating them from playoff picture.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Memphis Grizzlies: 3 best performances in win over Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies technically won their first “tournament” game since 2017, where they took the Spurs to six games in the first round. However, that was a real playoff game; this is the Play-in tournament, which is technically two different things. With the inaugural play-in tournament now at hand, the...
NBAkoxe.com

Stephen Curry wins 2nd NBA scoring title to help Golden State Warriors clinch 8th place in Western Conference

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors secured eighth place in the Western Conference with a 113-101 victory over the Grizzlies, their sixth win in a row. Curry also secured the NBA scoring title for the season with this first-quarter basket, part of a 46-point effort in which Curry earned a career-high 36 shots (making 16) and 22 3-point attempts. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds, and accounted for 40.7 percent of the Warriors’ points.
NBAmavs.com

Preview: Mavs go for the season sweep against the Memphis Grizzlies

MAVERICKS (40-28) AT MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (35-33) Time: 7 p.m. Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: The magic number for the Mavs to clinch a playoff spot is two. Any combination of wins by the Mavs and losses by the Los Angeles Lakers totaling two will send the Mavs into the playoffs for the second straight season. . .This is the first leg of a back-to-back for the Mavs before they high-step it back home to entertain the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The Mavs will also host the Toronto Raptors on Friday before finishing the regular season on Sunday in Minnesota. . .If the Mavs win their final four regular season games, they’ll have a 44-28 record and therefore will be one win better than the 43-32 record they posted last season when they played 75 games. . .No team in the NBA has a better record over the last 12 games than the 10-2 worksheet the Mavs have posted during that time frame. The Mavs, in fact, are 17-7 since March 29 with three of the losses coming to the Sacramento Kings. . .The Mavs are seeking their season-high tying fifth straight win tonight. They also won five in a row from March 29-April 5 when they defeated Oklahoma City, Boston, New York, Washington and Utah. . .The last time the Mavs played the Grizzlies, Luka Doncic made national headlines when he nailed an off-balanced game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Mavs an electrifying 114-113 victory in Memphis. The Mavs brought the ball inbounds near midcourt with just 1.8 seconds left and down 113-111. Doncic split a pair of defenders – Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon Brooks – before lunging and leaning forward and flipping in the improbable winning shot. Doncic finished that game with 29 points, five rebounds and nine assists. . .Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to pour in 29 points on 7-of-11 baskets from beyond the 3-point arc to lead the Mavs to a 102-92 triumph over the Grizzlies in Dallas on Feb. 22. . .The Mavs have won 21 road games. The only team with more road wins are the Phoenix Suns, who have 22.
NBAVacaville Reporter

Warriors clinch No. 8 seed with win vs. Grizzlies in season finale

In a game with playoff stakes, Stephen Curry turned in a dynastic performance. Curry scored 46 points, including 33 in the second half in a game that could propel Golden State to a return to the playoffs. After the Grizzlies erased a 17 point lead, the Warriors led by just three with 3:39 remaining. Curry answered by draining three straight 3-pointers to go up 12 with 1:35 to go in Sunday’s 113-101 win at Chase Center and clinch the No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament.
NBARealGM

Warriors-Grizzlies On Sunday Will Determine Eighth/Ninth Seeds

The winner of Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will determine the No. 8 seed. The winner gets the eighth seed while the loser drops to ninth. The eighth seed will have to be beaten twice to not qualify for the playoffs, while the ninth seed...
NBAnumberfire.com

3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 5/10/21

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at three players who can help...
NBAGazette

Lakers-Warriors set for 7-8 play-in clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers’ fifth straight, it...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Southwest Notes: Thomas, Popovich, Valanciunas, Brooks, Gordon

The multi-year contract the Rockets gave to Khyri Thomas on Friday has no guarantees beyond this season, ESPN’s Bobby Marks tweets. The contract is non-guaranteed for the next two seasons and includes a team option for the 2023/24 season but the contract is still non-guaranteed even if that option is exercised. However, Thomas did receive $250K for this season, $217K more than the prorated minimum.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview

WHERE: FedExForum - Memphis, TN. HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/NBA League Pass/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis. MEMPHIS: Grayson Allen (Out, abdomen), Sean McDermott (Out, foot) NEW ORLEANS: Zion Williamson (Out, finger), Brandon Ingram (Out, ankle), Steven Adams (Out, toe), Josh Hart (Out, thumb) PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:. MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Dillon...
NBAnumberfire.com

Memphis' Dillon Brooks (knee) out for Friday's rematch against Kings

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (knee) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Brooks will not be active for the later part of his team's back-to-back after the Grizzlies clinched a play-in spot on Thursday. Expect Desmond Bane to play an increased role against a Kings unit ranked last in defensive efficiency.
NBASkySports

WATCH FREE LIVE NBA: Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

Golden State's plan got a lot simpler after Memphis' come-from-behind win over the Kings on Thursday night. Their season finale against the Grizzlies team currently tied with them will decide the head-to-head tie-breaker - and therefore eighth place. Whoever wins finishes eighth and the loser slides to ninth. While both...
NBANBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies grind out victory over Pelicans to secure spot in Play-In Tournament

The Memphis Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 115-110 victory on Monday inside FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and two steals while Jonas Valanciunas recorded his 47th double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds to go with five blocks. Ja Morant posted his own double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 12 points with seven rebounds and four blocks.