Martin Bashir's Diana interview: BBC faces 'serious questions' over rehiring journalist who secured Panorama scoop

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BBC is facing "serious questions" over why it rehired Martin Bashir after an internal review into the journalist's interview with Princess Diana. Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairman Julian Knight said he was writing to the corporation's current director-general Tim Davie, who took up the role last year, about the decision to employ Bashir again in 2016.

