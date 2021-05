One of the most underrated things about the NFL draft is that it doesn't matter if a prospect goes in Round 1 or Round 7 as much as which team drafts him and whether that team is a fit for his skill set and puts him in the best position to succeed. That's one of the biggest reasons that we see first-round busts; talented prospects sometimes land with poor fits. It's also why we see so many late-round picks or even undrafted free agents have good pro careers; they land in a situation that fits them.