Marina Hyde provides a superbly balanced, rational exposition of the “paranoia” arising from the Dyson report (They won’t remind us, but the tabloids hurt Diana just as much as Panorama did, 21 May). She examines the groups and individuals bingeing on criticisms of the BBC and Martin Bashir. She calls them out for the self-serving hypocrites they are when they denounce those involved in the securing and broadcasting of the interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. At that time, the prime emotion emanating from most of them was envy that Bashir and the BBC had “scooped” such a prize. Hyde persuasively draws attention to the guilt we all share, some with greater awareness and acceptance than others.