MarBella Elix Officially Opens In Mainland Greece
MarBella Collection is delighted to announce the official opening of its third property MarBella Elix, which opened its doors today on 20th May 2021. The highly anticipated hotel is a 5* property situated in a previously undiscovered region of mainland Greece and is the brand's first property outside of the island of Corfu. The property is perched above the beautiful Karavostasi Beach in the Parga region, looking west towards Corfu and Paxos - a much loved holiday destination for locals. An area of astounding natural beauty, the luxurious MarBella Elix sits in unspoilt surroundings where the mountains meet the Ionian Sea.www.hospitalitynet.org