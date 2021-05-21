newsbreak-logo
View more in
Greece

MarBella Elix Officially Opens In Mainland Greece

hospitalitynet.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarBella Collection is delighted to announce the official opening of its third property MarBella Elix, which opened its doors today on 20th May 2021. The highly anticipated hotel is a 5* property situated in a previously undiscovered region of mainland Greece and is the brand's first property outside of the island of Corfu. The property is perched above the beautiful Karavostasi Beach in the Parga region, looking west towards Corfu and Paxos - a much loved holiday destination for locals. An area of astounding natural beauty, the luxurious MarBella Elix sits in unspoilt surroundings where the mountains meet the Ionian Sea.

www.hospitalitynet.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Greece
Related
Worldboardingarea.com

Greece Opens Official Tourism Doors May 15th – Here is What to Expect (as of now)

Greece is opening their tourism doors this week – May 15. Here is what you can expect inside Greece as of now. But, things are changing quickly!. Greece started a trial of sorts for tourists from several countries a few weeks ago, one of which was the US. Now, they are getting ready to swing their tourism doors open wide and welcome people from all over to enjoy a Greek summer vacation that millions of people missed last year. If this includes you, here is what you can expect – as of now.
Lifestylefroggyweb.com

‘I’m finally here’: Greece formally opens to tourists

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece formally opened to visitors on Saturday, kicking off a summer season it hopes will resurrect its vital tourism industry battered by the coronavirus pandemic. After months of lockdown restrictions, Greece also opened its museums and famed archaeological sites, including the ancient Acropolis, this week. “I feel...
Worldonemileatatime.com

Greece Lifts Lockdown Measures, Opens To Visitors

Greece has been preparing for a big summer tourist season, though the country has taken an unconventional approach. The country opened to Americans as of mid-April, though at the time the country was still in full lockdown. So you could visit Greece, but it probably wouldn’t have been very fun.
Lifestylealbuquerquenews.net

Greece opens for tourism, famed sites readies for visitors

ATHENS, Greece: After being locked down during the Coronavirus pandemic, Greece has again opened its borders to tourism. Greece has also begun allowing tourists to visit its museums as of this week, including the Acropolis museum. "I feel really alive and good because it has been such a hard and...
Public Healthloyaltylobby.com

Greece Officially Ends National Lockdown And Opens Tourist Season

Greece still has several restrictions in place and an average of 2,000 daily Covid cases are still being reported, vaccinations are being rolled out. The first tourists from several European countries have already begun to flock to Greece where especially the Islands such as Crete, Mykonos and Cyprus are among the most popular tourism destinations.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam to Open Autumn 2021

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas announced the upcoming launch of its first property in the Netherlands. Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam will join the brand’s luxury portfolio in Autumn 2021. Located in Dam Square in the heart of Amsterdam, the existing property is currently operating as NH Collection Grand Hotel...
Travelgoworldtravel.com

Greece Travel Guide

Editor’s Note: In Go World Travel Magazine, we share places, products and activities we recommend. If you make a purchase using a link on our site, we may earn a commission. This is how you’ll be greeted in the morning when you travel to Greece. Welcome to the south of Europe, welcome to the land of democracy and philosophy, and the Olympic Games.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Croatia Wants To Welcome Tourists, but Will They Come?

The summer travel season is nigh, and one popular European tourism destination couldn’t be more ready and eager to welcome international visitors after living with pandemic-prompted travel restrictions and lockdowns for more than a year now. A culturally rich destination situated where Central and Southeastern Europe converge, Croatia has become...
Museumsdlmag.com

Greece to reopen museums on May 14 ahead of official tourism season

Easing coronavirus restrictions, Greece has decided to reopen its museums to visitors on May 14, a day before the beginning of the official tourism season. The country started easing restrictions late last month after a diminutive reduction in the coronavirus cases. The country of nearly 11 million people has seen...
WorldTwo Monkeys Travel

10 Best Things to do in Lanzarote, Spain [with Suggested Tours]

Are you planning to travel to Lanzarote, Spain soon? Read our tips below on the things to do in Lanzarote with suggested tours!. One of the Canary Islands, Lanzarote is popularly known for its warm weather, volcanic landscapes, beaches, and caves. And one of the most visited sites here is the Timanfaya National Park and the Cueva de Los Verdes. With all the magnificent beauty of nature that you will see here, you’d definitely feel like you’re on another planet. To know more about the other places you can visit in Lanzarote, keep on reading this short guide.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

Greece Is The Latest Mediterranean Country To Open Up To Tourists

Greece officially launched its 2021 tourism season Friday, reopening museums and beaches after a dismal year for the country that relies heavily on tourists, but the nation is implementing its own vaccine and testing requirements for visitors as the EU is yet to bring in its bloc-wide travel certificate. Key...
LifestylePosted by
E! News

Greece reopens tourism to Americans

Vaccinated Americans or those with a negative PCR test are now free to travel to Greece, no quarantine required. Tags: nightly news, world, coronavirus, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Lifestyletraveloffpath.com

Greece Now Open For Tourism To These 50+ Countries

This post may have affiliate links, which means we may receive a small commission (at no extra cost to you!) if you choose to purchase through them. Here's our Disclosure & Privacy Policy for more info. Last Updated 6 mins ago. Today rings in the official reopening of Greece’s borders...
