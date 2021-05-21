newsbreak-logo
Africa

One of the World’s Worst Terrorists Is Finally Dead, WSJ Reports

By Rachel Olding
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
The Nigerian military has claimed at least three times in the last five years that Boko Haram mastermind Abubakar Shekau is dead. Now, he finally is, according to The Wall Street Journal. Shekau transformed Boko Haram from a tiny, fundamentalist religious sect in Nigeria to a world famous jihadist group known for its extraordinarily cruel acts of terrorism, like kidnapping 300 Nigerian schoolgirls on the night before their final exams. The U.S. had a $7 million bounty on his head, making him Africa’s most wanted man and cementing him as one of the world’s worst terrorists alongside Osama bin Laden, ISIS founder Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, and Uganda’s Joseph Kony.

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

