newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Vaccination decline arrested as 1,823 additional cases reported

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dr9BB_0a79IFaG00
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Vaccination decline arrested as 1,823 additional cases reported

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,823 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily case report of the week. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,490, down 21% from 1,892 a week ago, and down 66% in the last month.

To date, there have been 1.19 million infections statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Northampton County’s population-adjusted rate over seven days is lower than Lehigh’s for only the fourth day since late January, adding 74.3 cases per week per 100,000 residents, compared with Lehigh’s rate of 85.6. The statewide average is 81.5.

Vaccinations

The recent decline in the number of COVID vaccinations reported to the Statewide Immunization Information System has slowed in the last several days, even showing a small rebound for the Lehigh Valley. There were an average of 66,454 vaccinations per day in the 66 counties administered by the state Health Department as of May 17, compared with 65,345 a week prior. Vaccinators have several days to report their activities to the PA-SIIS system.

There were an average of 5,030 daily jabs administered to Valley residents May 17 compared with 4,265 the week before, a 16% increase.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 5.13 million Pennsylvania adults — 50.5% of the state’s adult population — are fully vaccinated.

Data combined from the state and Philadelphia health departments show that 62.2% of the state’s 12-and-older population — 6.9 million people — have gotten at least one of the 11.55 million shots administered in the state. The numbers exclude vaccinations administered in other states, or in federal facilities. About 1.85 million people are partially immunized against COVID-19.

More than 389,000 Lehigh Valley residents — 46.7% of those eligible — have received at least one of the 643,000 shots given locally, with 272,000 who have completed their vaccination regimen, and 117,000 who are in need of a follow-up shot.

Deaths

Overall : 25 compared with 40 on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 38, compared with 33 a week ago, an increase of 16% week-to-week. The death rate is down about 10% over the last month.

Senior Care: There have been 26 COVID-related deaths in long-term care residents or staff since the last report on Tuesday, bringing the total to 13,219, accounting for 49% of the state’s 26,990 deaths.

Hospitalizations

There were 1,250 people hospitalized as of midday Friday compared with 1,309 Thursday. Of those, 304 were in intensive care, and 187 were on ventilators. The seven-day average of COVID hospitalizations has declined 48% over the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 89 COVID-19 patients Friday compared with 91 Thursday, including 19 in intensive care, and 15 on ventilators. Local hospitalizations are down 46% in the last month.

Testing

There were 11,771 test results reported Friday, with 11.5% of them positive, compared with 12.0% on Thursday.

The overall positive test rate is 18% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : 136 additional case reports, with 78 in Lehigh County, 58 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 74,897.

Deaths : One new death, in Northampton County, compared with two the day before. That brings the total to 1,559 (851 in Lehigh, and 708 in Northampton).

Senior journalist Eugene Tauber can be reached at etauber@mcall.com .

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
909
Followers
468
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
County
Lehigh County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Lehigh County, PA
Government
Northampton County, PA
Health
Northampton County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization#Senior Care#Population Health#State Department#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Lehigh Valley Cases#Deaths#Covid Hospitalizations#Covid Vaccinations#Hospitals#Federal Facilities#Intensive Care#Valley Residents#Vaccinators#Midday Friday#Coronavirus Update
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Mail-in ballots are changing Pennsylvania elections. Candidates are starting to adapt

While bogus claims and conspiracy theories about mail-in ballots have grabbed headlines, Pennsylvania’s new voting system has quietly changed the way candidates try to connect with voters. Political strategists say the ballots allow voters to better participate in elections, but they also complicate the established methods of running a campaign. Because voters can now cast their vote weeks ...
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Allentown Democratic primary: Zucal poised to secure 4th council nomination; Tuerk victorious in mayoral race

Allentown City Councilmember Ed Zucal is poised to advance in his reelection bid after Lehigh County tallied provisional ballots Friday. Matt Tuerk also extended his lead in historically competitive Allentown’s Democratic mayoral nomination. The election results remain unofficial, and the county could still receive ballots submitted by uniformed and overseas citizens. The Lehigh County Board ...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Bethlehem crash involves reported ejection, four taken to hospital

Four people were taken to the hospital after a Friday night crash involving reports of one person ejected from a vehicle, Northampton County emergency dispatchers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at 9:12 p.m. near the Auto Zone in the 1800 block of Stefko Boulevard, dispatchers said. No details were immediately available on the extent of the four people’s injuries or their conditions. ...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Which states have the most confirmed coronavirus cases (5/17/2021): Where does Pa. stand?

Pennsylvania health officials announced 872 new coronavirus cases on Monday. These new cases bring the statewide total to 1,187,115. California has reported 3,768,805 confirmed cases as of 12:45 p.m. ET on May 17, the most reported by any state in the country, according to CNN. In all, the United States has reported more than 32,945,821 cases, with at least 586,001 deaths related to coronavirus.
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday. That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according...
Pennsylvania StatePocono Record

Pennsylvania unemployment: State's extended benefits program ends, claims shift to federal program for now

Roughly 7,000 Pennsylvanians receiving extended unemployment benefits are moving out of a state program and into a federal one that expires later this year. The Department of Labor & Industry’s extended unemployment program for individuals receiving state unemployment benefits ended Saturday. The process to move them to the federal program began Sunday.
Carbon County, PATimes News

Cicadas emerging, but our area might be spared

A creature with one of the most unique life cycles on earth will be visible around Eastern Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. The 17-year cicadas will emerge from the ground sometime around or after Memorial Day to complete a life cycle they began in 2004. They should be seen, and...