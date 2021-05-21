Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Vaccination decline arrested as 1,823 additional cases reported

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,823 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily case report of the week. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,490, down 21% from 1,892 a week ago, and down 66% in the last month.

To date, there have been 1.19 million infections statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Northampton County’s population-adjusted rate over seven days is lower than Lehigh’s for only the fourth day since late January, adding 74.3 cases per week per 100,000 residents, compared with Lehigh’s rate of 85.6. The statewide average is 81.5.

Vaccinations

The recent decline in the number of COVID vaccinations reported to the Statewide Immunization Information System has slowed in the last several days, even showing a small rebound for the Lehigh Valley. There were an average of 66,454 vaccinations per day in the 66 counties administered by the state Health Department as of May 17, compared with 65,345 a week prior. Vaccinators have several days to report their activities to the PA-SIIS system.

There were an average of 5,030 daily jabs administered to Valley residents May 17 compared with 4,265 the week before, a 16% increase.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 5.13 million Pennsylvania adults — 50.5% of the state’s adult population — are fully vaccinated.

Data combined from the state and Philadelphia health departments show that 62.2% of the state’s 12-and-older population — 6.9 million people — have gotten at least one of the 11.55 million shots administered in the state. The numbers exclude vaccinations administered in other states, or in federal facilities. About 1.85 million people are partially immunized against COVID-19.

More than 389,000 Lehigh Valley residents — 46.7% of those eligible — have received at least one of the 643,000 shots given locally, with 272,000 who have completed their vaccination regimen, and 117,000 who are in need of a follow-up shot.

Deaths

Overall : 25 compared with 40 on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 38, compared with 33 a week ago, an increase of 16% week-to-week. The death rate is down about 10% over the last month.

Senior Care: There have been 26 COVID-related deaths in long-term care residents or staff since the last report on Tuesday, bringing the total to 13,219, accounting for 49% of the state’s 26,990 deaths.

Hospitalizations

There were 1,250 people hospitalized as of midday Friday compared with 1,309 Thursday. Of those, 304 were in intensive care, and 187 were on ventilators. The seven-day average of COVID hospitalizations has declined 48% over the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 89 COVID-19 patients Friday compared with 91 Thursday, including 19 in intensive care, and 15 on ventilators. Local hospitalizations are down 46% in the last month.

Testing

There were 11,771 test results reported Friday, with 11.5% of them positive, compared with 12.0% on Thursday.

The overall positive test rate is 18% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : 136 additional case reports, with 78 in Lehigh County, 58 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 74,897.

Deaths : One new death, in Northampton County, compared with two the day before. That brings the total to 1,559 (851 in Lehigh, and 708 in Northampton).

