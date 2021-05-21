Knoebels says it is short 500 workers going into 2nd weekend of season

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is currently working on adding a new SkyTrac quad chairlift for next winter, as they have removed the old quad chairlift that had been there for the past forty years. It only took three weeks to remove the lift, and now the SkyTrac parts will be put in starting in June. The positioning of the lift will change a little bit to allow more space for lines and crowds around the base. The project is expected to be completed by October, very much ahead of the start of the 21-22 winter season.