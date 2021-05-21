Knoebels says it is short 500 workers going into 2nd weekend of season
Knoebels Amusement Resort is headed into its second weekend with updated COVID-19 requirements, but also facing an employee shortage of at least 500 workers. Owner Brian Knoebel said fully vaccinated guests are no longer required to wear face coverings while outdoor at the park based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health. The amusement park in Elysburg, which opened on April 24 for weekends, will open seven days a week starting on Memorial Day weekend.www.mcall.com