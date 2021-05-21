newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Knoebels says it is short 500 workers going into 2nd weekend of season

By Justin Strawser
Allentown Morning Call
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKnoebels Amusement Resort is headed into its second weekend with updated COVID-19 requirements, but also facing an employee shortage of at least 500 workers. Owner Brian Knoebel said fully vaccinated guests are no longer required to wear face coverings while outdoor at the park based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health. The amusement park in Elysburg, which opened on April 24 for weekends, will open seven days a week starting on Memorial Day weekend.

www.mcall.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Amusement Park#Outdoor Games#Knoebels Amusement Resort#Sky Slide And Space Walk#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Elysburg#Weekends#Park Officials#Fully Vaccinated Guests#Sunbury#Owner Brian Knoebel#July#Gift Shops#Schools#Employees#State Restrictions#Medical Conditions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Northumberland County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Knoebels to still require masks

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort says you will still need to wear a mask to take part in the food, fun, and fantasy in Northumberland County. Officials say its safety team is still evaluating the changes to the CDC mask guidelines, but you will have to continue masking up at the park for now.
Public HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

Knoebels, Dutch Wonderland join Hersheypark in allowing vaccinated park-goers to go maskless

Knoebels and Dutch Wonderland have become the latest central Pennsylvania amusement parks to drop the face mask mandate for anyone who is fully vaccinated. Dutch Wonderland and Hersheypark announced that in light of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)’s latest guidance, masks and social distancing will only be required this season for those who aren’t or are only partially vaccinated for the coronavirus.
Catskill, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Camping Season Opens

Camping reservations are an all time high this year. If you and the family are thinking about doing any camping this year, the Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that their 56 campgrounds and day use areas in the Adirondack and Catskill forest preserves have officially opened to the public on May 21st.
Cambria County, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Recreational events are emerging again

The profound disruptions of the pandemic still have me shaking my head as we slowly emerge from it. Even outdoor events that would’ve scattered people across miles of trails and rivers were affected. Not that I’m second-guessing those decisions. For almost all of those events would’ve gathered people together at...
Sioux Falls, SDUnofficial Networks

Great Bear Ski Valley in South Dakota Starts Construction of New Lift, Old Quad Chairs For Sale ($700)

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is currently working on adding a new SkyTrac quad chairlift for next winter, as they have removed the old quad chairlift that had been there for the past forty years. It only took three weeks to remove the lift, and now the SkyTrac parts will be put in starting in June. The positioning of the lift will change a little bit to allow more space for lines and crowds around the base. The project is expected to be completed by October, very much ahead of the start of the 21-22 winter season.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Take A Carriage Ride Through Horse Country For A Truly Unique Florida Experience

There is a one-of-a-kind carriage ride in Florida that will take visitors on an hour-long adventure through the majestic back roads of Horse Country. Horse Country Carriage Co takes guests through some of Ocala’s most beautiful farms for a scenic tour like no other. You’ll be transported to a different world, one with majestic live […] The post Take A Carriage Ride Through Horse Country For A Truly Unique Florida Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
Shamokin, PADaily Item

What a great weekend

What a great weekend we had here in our great coal region area. The weather cooperated, and it started with the cruise on Independence Street in Shamokin. The cruisers were greeted with many spectators. On Saturday evening, about 300 people sang and danced to the ’50s and ’60s sound of...
Fairfield, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Soldier Mountain opens long-awaited bike park

Soldier Mountain near Fairfield is unveiling its highly anticipated new mountain bike park today, May 21. The resort had planned to open its bike park last summer, but the occasion was postponed when the 2,112-acre Phillips Creek wildfire ravaged the area last August. Starting today, the Soldier Mountain bike park...
Old Forge, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Seasonal businesses scramble to find workers

An uncertain visa program squeezes summer employers. In any given year, about one fifth of the summer staff at Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge is made up of international students. This year, there’s a chance that could be zero. “We haven’t had anyone confirmed yet. Usually now we’re...
TravelPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

5 Must-Do Colorado Summer Road Trips

It's that time of year. The weather is beautiful (for the most part), the roads in the high country are starting to clear out, and it's time to explore. We here in Colorado are blessed with some of the most incredible scenery in the world and not just that but different types of scenery as well all over the state and there's no better time to explore that scenery than during the summer.
Lifestyletricountyindependent.com

Palmyra Public Beach expected to open in June

PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - Palmyra Township Public Beach is expected to be open for the 2021 summer season, Township Administrator Jo-Ann Rose said. The plan is to open the beach June 18, once Wallenpaupack schools are out, and be open seven days a week (weather permitting) and ending the season with Wally Lake Fest which is scheduled for August 27-29. The Township formerly would open Memorial Day Weekend and be open weekends only until school let out.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

City of Ocala Aquatic Fun Centers preparing to re-open for Summer

The City of Ocala’s Aquatic Fun Centers will re-open to the public for the summer at the end of the month. The Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center, 2390 SW 36th Ave., will have a limited opening to the public Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23. Two swim sessions will be available each day, a morning session 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an afternoon session 2 to 5 p.m. Beginning Saturday, May 29 the facility will be open seven days a week.
Carbon County, PAWOLF

Opening weekend at Blue Mountain Bike Park

Carbon Co. (WOLF) — Grab your bikes and get outside because summer mountain sports are here. Today, was the season opening of Blue Mountain Bike Park in Carbon County and after the winter we had, people were excited to be back on the trails. Blue Mountain Bike Park is unique...
Ocean City, MDWBOC

Ocean City Short on Tram Drivers for Upcoming Season

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A staple in Ocean City could be in danger for the upcoming summer season. The town says it is struggling to hire enough drivers for the boardwalk trams. Ocean City normally employs 24 tram drivers for the summer season. So far for this year? They only have 12 on the books.