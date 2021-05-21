Steering Committee announced for Malden Center for Arts & Culture
Mayor Gary Christenson recently announced the formation of the Malden Center for Arts & Culture Steering Committee. At the Mayor’s 2021 State of the City address in February, the mayor announced the city’s intent to acquire the old Malden District Courthouse, located at 89 Summer St., and convert it into the Malden Center for Arts & Culture. The city is currently working with the Malden Legislative Delegation to file legislation designating the courthouse as surplus property and directing its transfer from the Commonwealth to the city.www.wickedlocal.com