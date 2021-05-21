Half a Century Later, "What's Going On" Is More Relevant Than Ever
On first listen, it may seem odd that What’s Going On — one of the most masterful and profound protest albums of all time, on which Marvin Gaye tackles war, racism, poverty and environmental concerns — begins with a party. But as the warm chatter, laughter and smooth sax riff that open the iconic title track remind us, “what’s going on” can mean many different things. Sometimes it’s a simple statement of fact, delivered like a news report. Sometimes it’s a helpless cry of confusion when the world around us starts spinning out of control (think Betty Draper leaping up off the couch and yelling it — “What is going ON?” — after watching Jack Ruby shoot Lee Harvey Oswald on live TV on Mad Men). Sometimes it’s simply a greeting, offered with a smile and a slap on the back. And sometimes it’s a bit of all three.www.mysanantonio.com