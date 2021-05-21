‘Newhart’ Finale Anniversary Brings On a Benson Rant About Age
Maybe I should title this The Curmudgeon Chronicles. I spent some forty years trying to be, if not on the cutting edge, at least, hip to current trends and topics. Part of it was, and is, my job, but like everyone, I’m discovering side effects of the life shutdown forced on us by the pandemic. Or maybe it’s just shining a light on the passage of time. But, the fact is, maybe I think what I’ve figured out that is, pop culture is no longer aimed at me. At. All.wrkr.com