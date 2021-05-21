newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Puerto Ricans Flocking To Florida Are Escaping Big Government

By Daniel Raisbeck
Posted by 
Reason.com
Reason.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"If you want to party, you don't have to leave Puerto Rico." So go the lyrics of a popular 2019 track by singer Pedro Capó in the genre of reggaetón, of which Puerto Rico is the undisputed global epicenter. The statement came just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic; during its early stages, few people (revelers or not) were allowed to leave the island at all since the authorities imposed some of the world's most heavy-handed health restrictions.

reason.com
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Capó
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Fidel Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Ricans#Economy#Central Florida#U S Government#U S Officials#South Florida#Nbc News#The Miami Herald#The Hispanic Federation#Cubans#Disneyricans#Congress#House Ethics Committee#New Progressive Party#Fbi#Npp#Reason Foundation#Aoc#U S Senate#Planning Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
UCLA
Related
Florida StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Joe Nocera: Florida and DeSantis defy COVID-19 and the critics

Can anyone doubt it? As the country tries to recover from the pandemic, psychologically as well as economically, Florida is way ahead of just about every other state in the U.S. As of March, its unemployment rate was 4.7%, compared with New York’s 8.5% and California’s 8.3%. The Census Bureau reports that more than 250,000 people moved to Florida last year, second only to Texas. From all indications, the influx has only accelerated in 2021.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Intercept

The Right-Wing Web Lobbying for Puerto Rican Statehood

During a House Natural Resources subcommittee hearing last month, held to debate two competing visions for determining Puerto Rico’s future, Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., denounced the “single most egregious example of colonialism” in Puerto Rico: the Financial Oversight and Management Board. Created by the federal government in 2016 to police Puerto Rico’s budget, the board has imposed sweeping austerity and privatization to secure payments for the vulture funds that have bought up the territory’s debt. According to Torres, the board “represents a cardinal sin against the sovereignty and self-determination of Puerto Rico.”
Florida StateClick10.com

South Florida Haitians celebrate Biden Administration extending TPS

MIRAMAR, Fla. – President Joe Biden extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians across America on Saturday, potentially saving thousands from deportation. “Every day is a good day to be Haitian, but today is extra special,” said Florida State Rep. Marie Woodson. Haitians not only celebrating Haitian Heritage Month Saturday...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Reporter

Many Puerto Ricans See Solidarity With Palestinians

Thunderous battles escalate in the skies above Israel and the ground below Gaza City, as the Israeli-Palestinian crisis continues to unleash death and destruction. Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators are marching on the streets of Chicago and across the United States condemning what they say is indiscriminate bombing by Israel. Among...
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

South Florida 100: Seminole Tribe agreement is a gamble. Will it pay off?

Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you. Last week: State and federal COVID-19 testing sites announced closures this week as we approach an elusive light at the end of the tunnel. Scientists have agreed that the concept of natural herd immunity is a dangerous misbelief. The virus is thriving in the developing world with new deadly strains as pharmaceuticals debate intellectual property rights. Controlling community spread remains the best way to protect our economy and society. At home, we’re called upon to follow our conscience – and remain cautious. If we can wear raincoats to protect from summer rains, we can wear masks to protect our health.
U.S. PoliticsOrlando Sentinel

Puerto Ricans have spoken: Statehood is the answer | Commentary

The desire of the people of Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., to join their fellow American citizens under the banner of statehood has been made abundantly clear. Unfortunately, Puerto Rico, whose people have voted for statehood three times in the past nine years, is stuck in limbo between two separate and entirely divergent congressional proposals — one of which is a shameful and unjust political tactic.
Florida StatePosted by
Axios

Florida sees big migration gains during pandemic

Florida's largest metro areas are collectively seeing the largest population gains in the country, according to the latest LinkedIn migration analysis shared with Axios. Why it matters: The pandemic has accelerated out-migration from the biggest urban areas as the flexibility of remote work allows people to explore non-traditional options, So far, Florida has been a huge beneficiary of that trend.
Florida Stateworldatlas.com

Florida Keys, Florida

The Florida Keys extend from the southern edge of Florida, southwest into the Gulf of Mexico. At land's end stands the island of Key West, the southern most point of the continental United States of America. The inhabitants of this Florida enclave are an eclectic group made up of artists, entrepreneurs, retirees, writers and those who consider themselves to be living an 'alternative' or 'eccentric' lifestyle. The local atmosphere is decidedly laid back as the biggest commitment on the island seems to be the almost subconscious daily gathering of people to watch the gorgeous sunset over the Gulf of Mexico.
Florida StatePosted by
Reason.com

Rebekah Jones, Florida's COVID-19 Whistleblower, Seems Like a Fraud

Rebekah Jones, the former dashboard manager for the Florida Department of Health website, became a celebrated mainstream media hero after alleging that the state had undercounted COVID-19 deaths. In January, police raided her home and charged her with computer crimes relating to her efforts to publicize this wrongdoing. She later turned herself in, and reportedly contracted COVID-19 while in custody.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

Hialeah, the ‘City of Progress,’ is slowly starting to live up to its slogan

On a recent breezy Saturday morning, four men are sitting in the empty 13,000-seat grandstand of the Hialeah Park Race Track — the same historic grandstand where Winston Churchill, Frank Sinatra, Harry S. Truman, Elizabeth Taylor and Princess Grace of Monaco once sat — trading jokes, talking about current events and catching up on each other’s lives.
ReligionPosted by
Reason.com

Rethinking the Power To Take a Life

Let the Lord Sort Them: The Rise and Fall of the Death Penalty, by Maurice Chammah, Crow, 368 pages, $28. A gruesome coincidence has made Maurice Chammah's Let the Lord Sort Them: The Rise and Fall of the Death Penalty timely. In the final months of Donald Trump's presidency, shortly before this book was released, the Justice Department rushed through eight executions after a 17-year pause in use of the federal death penalty. The historic killing spree reignited a well-worn debate about capital punishment.
ImmigrationWashington Times

DHS grants deportation amnesty for 100,000 Haitians

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Saturday he was opening a new grant of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians living in the U.S., saying that country’s unrest is so bad that people shouldn’t be forced to return home. Advocacy groups said perhaps 100,000 Haitians living in the U.S. — many...
Foreign Policyspeaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Biden Administration Designating Haiti for TPS Status

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the Biden Administration announced that Haitians will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS):. “The Biden Administration’s announcement that Haitians will be eligible for the lifeline of TPS is welcome news to many vulnerable families reeling from dire security, economic and human rights threats, all made worse by the pandemic and the lingering effects of the devastating earthquake.