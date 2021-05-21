A fond farewell for Wolves and Foxes – Friday’s sporting social

Wes Morgan (PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 21.

Football

Nuno Espirito Santo’s exit from Wolves was announced.

Journalist and Wolves fan Jacqui Oatley was straight to work.

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant will miss the Portuguese.

Leicester said goodbye to some history-makers.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was present at the premiere of Sir Alex Ferguson’s new documentary.

Jose Mourinho reminisced on his glory days with Porto.

It’s been 13 years since the first all-English Champions League final.

A big birthday in the Rooney household.

Sound on for this one…Wahoo!

Formula One

There’s nowhere quite like Monaco.

Lando Norris had a helmet to match McLaren’s special livery.

Boxing

Throwback from Ricky Hatton.

Josh Taylor was showing both sides of himself ahead of his unification fight.

Rugby union

One set of cup heroes was sending best wishes to another.

Cricket

Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield have some moves.

Golf

Love was in the air at Kiawah Island.

The European Tour remembered a much-missed great.

Kevin Pietersen was missing Ernie Els.