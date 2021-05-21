Cleveland to have fireworks show on July 4

Downtown Cleveland Alliance announced Friday that there will be a fireworks extravaganza in the city on July 4.

The event starts at dusk and fireworks will be launched from Dock 20 at the Port of Cleveland.

"Attendees are encouraged to head Downtown to safely celebrate the red, white, and blue by taking in the best fireworks display in Northeast Ohio from a variety of viewing areas in and around Downtown Cleveland," Downtown Cleveland Alliance said in a news release.

Viewing locations are at the Flats West Bank, the Flats East Bank and North Coast Harbor.

More information can be found here .

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.