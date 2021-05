KUWTK’s Kendall Jenner shocks fans by showing off an unrecognizable face at her launch party. One fan says it “took me way too long” to recognize her. Kendall Jenner recently shocked many Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans by showing off an unrecognizable face during the KUWTK star’s 818 tequila launch party, with viewers thinking that the natural beauty had some work done. All the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast members are known for changing their looks and taking the help of cosmetic surgery to enhance their physical appearance. Kendall has stunned fans by sporting eccentric and unique looks to wow her fans. However, this time it looks like she has got some fillers.