newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AFI’s Davey Havok on Co-Writing with Billy Corgan and The Power of Early MTV

By Consequence Staff
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 2 days ago

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Davey Havok sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about AFI’s new album, Bodies. The frontman dives into his love of performing at a young age, the duality of his artistic nature, co-writing with Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins, and his drive to write a song with the performance and audience always in mind. Havok also discusses the impact MTV’s videos had on his life, his love of Duran Duran, and watching his fans create art based on AFI’s songs.

consequence.net
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Bryan Ferry
Person
Billy Corgan
Person
Davey Havok
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afi#Mtv#Afi#Co Writing#Apple#Mtv#Wfpk#The National#Legendary Artists#Song#Musicians#U2#Father John Misty#Love#Art#Podcasts#Episodes#Arctic Monkeys#St Vincent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Google
Related
MoviesMetalSucks

Steve Vai, Billy Corgan and More Appear in The Pedal Movie

Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments, on Friday released The Pedal Movie on iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. Reverb’s first-ever feature-length film, The Pedal Movie is the most comprehensive look at how a series of recording studio accidents in the 1960s led to the creation of effects pedals, and how those pedals and their builders changed the sound of popular music as we know it.
MusicNew Haven Register

Matt Sweeney and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's Duo Strengthens With Age on 'Superwolves'

There’s a certain kind of lyric that Will Oldham excels at writing and delivering, where he sketches out a vaguely unnerving scenario and allows it to hang there in the listener’s mind, offering no assurance whatsoever that everything will turn out OK. A potent example comes on “Not Fooling,” the final track of Superwolves, the singer-songwriter’s rich, surprising, and deeply fulfilling new collaborative album with guitarist and co-writer Matt Sweeney, and a sequel to the pair’s 2005 collection Superwolf. “All your assumptions/Are righteous nightmares,” he sings, embodying a character who’s informing his associates on his way out the door that they’re in deeper than they thought. “Our screams together/Ever longer.” Sweeney’s guitar lines, an artful weave of acoustic and electric riffs and builds, converge into a whirling waltz as Oldham delivers the song’s sly kicker: “It’s been real.”
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

J. Mascis, Kevin Shields, Billy Corgan & more appear in new documentary about guitar pedals

Online music gear marketplace Reverb has announced their first full-length documentary. They describe The Pedal Movie as "the most comprehensive look at how effects pedals have influenced the sound of popular music as we know it," and it features conversations with a bunch of musicians and producers, including Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine, J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr., Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Graham Coxon of Blur, Nels Cline of Wilco, Sarah Lipstate of Noveller, Steve Albini, Peter Frampton, Patrick Carney of The Black Keys and Steve Vai.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

The Offspring on Looking to the Past and Reflecting the Present on Let The Bad Times Roll

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. The Offspring are back with Let The Bad Times Roll, their first new album in nine years. Dexter Holland and Noodles sat down with Kyle Meredith to discuss the journey of making the record, reflecting the state of the world within the songs, and the isolation and alienation that populate the lyrics and music videos.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Mike Doughty: “I Stumbled Into An Extremely Fertile Time for Weirdness”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Mike Doughty catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new project, Ghost of Vroom, which features a sound that harkens back to his 90s band Soul Coughing. Doughty tells us the roots of the project trace back to him trying to reunite the band before talks fell apart and how the name recalls Soul Coughing’s debut album Ruby Vroom. He goes on to discuss his knack for injecting jazz into sample based, weird music, the poetry that gave him his style, 25th anniversary of Irresistible Bliss (featuring “Super Bon Bon”), and his plans for an apocalyptic rock opera.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Rhiannon Giddens on Blending Irish, Italian, and American Music

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Rhiannon Giddens catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about They’re Calling Me Home, the latest project with Francesco Turrisi that finds her (an American) and him (an Italian) searching for the meaning of home while stuck in Ireland with the lockdown. Giddens talks about the old folks tunes that populate the album and what they still say in today’s climate, writing about the fabled city of Avalon, and the cross section of their multicultural music. The Carolina Chocolate Drops co-founder also talks about the possibility of another Our Native Daughters record with Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla, and Allison Russell and her upcoming opera.
Rock MusicPosted by
Consequence

Lord Huron’s Ben Schneider Previews New Album Long Lost

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Lord Huron’s Ben Schneider jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to tell us about Long Lost, a concept album about a fictional band lost in time, the studio they record in, and the ghosts that live there. Schneider talks about taking cues from late night public access shows and old time variety shows, how the passage of time and blurring memories play such a big role in the lyrics, and the eternal chain reaction that we’re all part of. The Michigan-born songwriter goes on to discuss the responsibility the band feels to listen to their fan’s deepest questions, his desire to create graphic novels and movies to go along with the music, and being musically inspired by Lee Hazlewood.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Surfaces on LP4, Working with Elton John, and Making Feel-Good Music

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Surfaces catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their upcoming fourth LP and lead singles “Wave of You” and “Next Thing (Loverboy)”. Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki tell Kyle about going back to basics with the production, bending genres, and the themes that make up their feel-good music that include redemption, love, forgiveness, and peace. The Texas duo also discuss last year’s collaboration with Elton John on the song “Learn to Fly”, having John Travolta dance to one of their songs in a Super Bowl commercial, and their upcoming tour.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Adam Duritz on Channeling The Who and Counting Crows’ Influence on Emo

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz catches up with Kyle Meredith to dive into the band’s return to new music with Butter Miracle Suite Volume One. The frontman discusses the idea to write what is essentially a small rock opera and his being burnt out on the music business prior to this newfound inspiration, as well as channeling The Who, the importance of music in his life, and how dissociative disorder directs his writing.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Kitt Wakeley releases new single featuring Joe Satriani today

Songwriter/composer/arranger/producer Kitt Wakeley will release a new single featuring the best-selling instrumental rock guitarist of all time, Joe Satriani, on Friday, May 14th on all major DSPs, including Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, and more. “Forgive Me” is Wakeley’s second song to feature Satriani and the third single overall from his upcoming album, Symphony of Sinners and Saints, which will be released Friday, May 21st. To view the “Forgive Me” video, click here.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Gary Numan on His New Album, Intruder, and His “Fascination with Emotion”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Gary Numan catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss his new album, Intruder, which continues his look at the impact humans have on the environment as an intruder virus. The industrial legend talks about writing from the point of view of the Earth, the bleak outlook within the songs, and the frustration of seeing the previous US administration set us back from environmental progress. Numan, who has Asperger’s, also talks about his fascination with emotions and the science fiction of technology’s relationship with it.
Musicloudersound.com

Billy Gibbons launches video for My Lucky Card filmed at legendary honky tonk

ZZ Top man Billy Gibbons has released a video for My Lucky Card, taken from his upcoming studio album Hardware. The video for a song – a typically lascivious, low-slung blues – was shot at Pappy & Harriet’s Legendary High Desert Honky-Tonk, a famed barbecue restaurant and music venue near Joshua Tree National Park.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Cheap Trick At Budokan: Corey Taylor, Linda Perry, Butch Walker and Producer Jack Douglas Discuss Iconic Album

It’s not very often that a legendary band’s discography is highlighted by a live release, but in the case of Cheap Trick, it just so happens that the live album in question is one of rock’s greatest recordings. Cheap Trick At Budokan put the band from Rockford, Illinois, on the international map and established them as a major force in the music industry.
Musicpopoff.us

Kim Gordon Rocks and Writes

It all must start some place. Thirty years ago, my friend Les advised me to run out to my nearest record store (Horizon Records in Greenville), and get a copy of “Addicted to Love,” the 12-inch single from Sonic Youth’s momentary alter-ego, Ciccone Youth. A year earlier, they had released “Into the Groove-y,” and somehow I had missed that one.
Musicimdb.com

‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’ Filmmakers on Revisiting Rock and Soul’s Arguably Greatest Year

Was 1971 the best single year for recorded popular music, ever? Or merely the year in which it reached peak cultural significance? Maybe, just maybe, the answer could be: both. You’ll certainly be hard-pressed to come up with a better argument for another annum after watching all eight episodes of “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” which just premiered on Apple TV Plus.
MusicKerrang

Watch Brian Johnson and Ringo Starr talk farts in Dave Grohl’s new touring documentary

What Drives Us, the Dave Grohl-directed documentary about life on the road featuring appearances from some of the best entries in his phone book, comes out tomorrow. In it, he interviews road dogs like Slash, Metallica​’s Lars Ulrich, Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2 guitarist The Edge and plenty more to get their tales from their time travelling on the eternal mile.