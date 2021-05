Congrats to Jake Owen – his song “Made For You” is spending its second week on top of the country music airplay chart!. Jake says that he had a connection to this song right from the first moment he heard it, “I love this song so much. One of my best buddies sent this song to me. I knew the minute I heard it come through my email that…I pulled my car over and listened to every lyric and it just totally resonated so much with me. Just love…the story of love and the things that we all deal with and the feelings that we have…whether it’s one on one with our significant other or not, or it’s the feeling you get from the father of the girl you’re taking out or vice versa. So this song…everybody was made for somebody, and I think this song really truly depicts that.”