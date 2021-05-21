Police & Fire Report 5-23-21

On Wednesday, May 5, Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 11000 block of Fairbanks Road in Fenton Township for a warrant pick up. Deputies were looking for a 29-year-old Fenton Township man who was at the residence and taken into custody. He had outstanding warrants for operating while intoxicated and domestic assault, along with warrants out of Tuscola County. The man was transported to the Genesee County Jail and lodged on the warrants. The Linden Police Department assisted with the arrest.