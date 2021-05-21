newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holly, MI

Police & Fire Report 5-23-21

Tri-County Times
 1 day ago

On Wednesday, May 5, Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 11000 block of Fairbanks Road in Fenton Township for a warrant pick up. Deputies were looking for a 29-year-old Fenton Township man who was at the residence and taken into custody. He had outstanding warrants for operating while intoxicated and domestic assault, along with warrants out of Tuscola County. The man was transported to the Genesee County Jail and lodged on the warrants. The Linden Police Department assisted with the arrest.

www.tctimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
City
Fenton, MI
Genesee County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Linden, MI
City
Holly, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Pot#Smoking Marijuana#Domestic Assault#County Police#Fire#Traffic Police#Campus Police#Police Fire Report#Genesee County Sheriff#The Holly Food Center#Holly Police Officers#Patrol#County Jail#Intoxicated Man#Hit And Run Driver#Medical Personnel#Fenton Township Man#Security Footage#Multiple Violations#Security Camera Footage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Oakland County, MIPosted by
Audacy

Commerce Township woman found dead, foul play suspected

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ) -- An investigation is underway after a Commerce Township woman was found dead in her bathroom after officers went to her home for a welfare check. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the home in the 4100 Chesapeake Circle on Monday after the...
Fenton, MITri-County Times

Police Files 5/16/21

Fenton police received an illegal dumping complaint on April 8 from the supervisor of the city’s water plant. Several piles of concrete had been dumped at the end of Roberts Drive and on water plant property. Police interviewed witnesses who identified a possible suspect. The suspect, a 45-year-old Fenton Township resident, admitted to dumping the material. This area has been a dumping area over the years. Because of the location, the water plant supervisor will hire an environmental cleanup company to remove the concrete pieces. Police will seek a warrant for illegal dumping.
Pontiac, MIThe Oakland Press

Pontiac woman charged with murdering child’s father gets new trial date

Trial has been rescheduled for a Pontiac woman charged with murdering her child’s father in 2019. Jury selection is set to start Sept. 14 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Solana Cervantes, 25, who allegedly shot Rolando Rosario, Jr., killing him, at her home on Cherry Hill Drive in Pontiac on Nov. 3, 2019. Rosario was 23.
Pontiac, MImiheadlines.com

Pontiac Man Hit by Gunfire in Drive-by Shooting

PONTIAC, MI – Oakland County Sheriff Deputies responded to the McLaren Oakland Hospital’s Emergency room on the report of a gunshot wound victim who was involved allegedly in a drive-by shooting. Upon Deputies arrival, contact was made with the 39-year-old victim who had two gunshot wounds to his upper right...
Detroit, MIMidland Daily News

Misconduct could overturn conviction in fire that killed 5

DETROIT (AP) — The murder conviction of a man who was accused of setting a fire that killed five children in suburban Detroit could be in jeopardy years later after a new prosecutor said Friday that she's “gravely concerned” about tactics used by her office. Juwan Deering's defense attorney wasn't...
Oakland County, MIDetroit News

West Bloomfield couple charged with defrauding Paycheck Protection Program

Lansing — A West Bloomfield couple faces several charges after allegedly working together to submit multiple fraudulent loan applications to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. Adebowale Ajagbe, 46, and Tracy Hall, 38 were arraigned Friday morning in Oakland County's 46th District Court. They...
Oakland County, MIabc12.com

Oakland County couple accused of defrauding Payroll Protection Program

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WJRT) - A couple from Oakland County is accused of defrauding the federal Payroll Protection Program to obtain thousands of dollars worth of forgivable loans. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced charges against 46-year-old Adebowale Ajagbe and 38-year-old Tracey Hall. Ajagbe is accused of obtaining over $96,000...