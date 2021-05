An Ocean County schools superintendent says no, and he is asking Gov. Phil Murphy to drop the mask mandate. Triantafillos Parlapanides runs the Central Regional School District. He believes the risk of infection among children is low and says any teacher that wanted to get vaccinated, is vaccinated, and classrooms are safe. Therefore, he said to Murphy, "I am respectively asking that you repeal Executive Order 175 so that students can breathe and that at graduation, parents can see their child's face.”