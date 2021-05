5/21/2021 – Lawrence Trent and Arne Kaehler talk about what happened chess-wise last week. They give their opinions on various topics, and encourage you to think about the subject, analyse games, or read the articles thoroughly yourself. After not having a show last Friday, This week we talk about the Fritztrainer tournament with Kasimdzhanov, King & Co, the young talent Adewumi, how "funding" plays a role in developing child prodigies, and our thoughts about "no castling" chess, which will take place in Dortmund soon.