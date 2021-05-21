U.S.-Lebanon Defense Resourcing Conference Inaugural

“Ultimate excellence lies…in defeating the enemy without ever fighting.” —Sun Tzu. “America is back,” proclaimed President Joe Biden in his first address to the Department of State. “Diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy,” he continued, declaring that the United States would repair its alliances and reengage the world to confront global challenges. Speaking to the department that had recently published its comprehensive assessment of relations with China and called for a revival of U.S. foreign policy, the President’s words were likely well received.