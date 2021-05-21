Texarkana Museum System Hosts Two Fun-Filled Events
There are two family fun events coming to the Texarkana Ace of Clubs House at 420 Pine Street. This weekend the Ace of Clubs House will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary!. The Texarkana Museum System and the historical Ace of Clubs House will be hosting a Ping Pong Tournament on the lawn beginning at 6 PM. Immediately following the tourney an outdoor movie "Forrest Gump," will be shown. The movie is $5 per person and concessions will be available. The Ping Pong Tournament is free to play.kkyr.com