Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker can power Jets’ play-action game

Second-year cornerback Javelin Guidry has gone from the practice squad to the favorite to win the New York Jets’ starting slot cornerback job. A 100-meters champion in two states (Texas and California) and the owner of the fastest 100-meter time in California state history (10.13s in 2017), Javelin Guidry is one of the speediest men in the NFL. He ran the forty-yard dash in 4.29 seconds at the 2020 NFL Draft Combine, tied for the fourth-fastest time by a cornerback in the history of the event. He also showcased tremendous strength for the position with 21 bench press reps, ranking at the 93rd percentile all-time among cornerbacks.