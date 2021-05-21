Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker can power Jets’ play-action game
Having Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker on the same side of the offensive line will help the Jets build a strong play-action game. Play action continues to become an increasingly important part of the NFL game. In 2020, teams utilized play action on 25.8% of all passing plays. That stands as an all-time high and marks the fourth straight year in which play action usage increased, up from 24.7% in 2019, 24.0% in 2018, 21.2% in 2017, and 19.3% in 2016 (via PFF).jetsxfactor.com