Billie Eilish recently announced her plans for a world tour for the promotion of her upcoming album, ‘Happier Than Ever’. According to the announcement, the musician has set the dates for the tour in 2022. Some of the venues of her concerts include cities in the UK and Ireland like Glasgow, London, Dublin, Birmingham, Belfast, and Manchester. The dates are planned to take in four shows at London’s famous O2 Arena. The tickets for the upcoming ‘Happier Than Ever The World Tour’ UK dates go on sale on Friday, May 28 at 10 am and can be purchased via various platforms.