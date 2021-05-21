JOHNSON CITY - Henry Edsel Wright, 93, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City, Tenn. He was born and raised in Letcher County, Ky. and had lived in Johnson City for most of his retirement years. He received a Master’s in Education from the University of Kentucky. He taught and coached at Jenkins (Ky.) High School for many years and also served as the principal and superintendent for several years. Mr. Wright was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He attended Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Johnson City, Tenn., when his health allowed.